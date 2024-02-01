99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Black actors and actresses have had a very vital role in the film industry. For decades, black people in Hollywood have been breaking barriers, paving the way for future generations of talent while creating a standard of excellence through dynamic storytelling.

Performances in film that have resonated with audiences young and old prove that our legends have true star power as they continue to thrive in spaces they were once not accepted in.

Additionally, the influence of actors continues to expand beyond the screen and back into our communities as they break down stereotypes and open new doors for the next set of stars by advocating for inclusion and equality.

In honor of Black History Month, we have compiled a list of 15 Black actors who have redefined what it means to be a star and have left their intangible mark on the industry for years to come

The post Best In Black: 15 Black Actors & Actresses Who’ve Had Significant Impact On The Film Industry appeared first on Black America Web.

