7 Black-Owned Restaurants To Visit In Philly Before Black History Month Ends

Posted February 18, 2020

Quick Seafood Ramen

Source: Darius Williams / dariuscooks.com


 

With only two weeks left of Black History Month, it is important to not only reflect on those who came before us but also support black pioneers of today. Philadelphia itself is known for having some of the best black-owned restaurants with many diverse flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine. That being said, what better way would there be to end Black History Month than by supporting local black-owned businesses within the community? That’s why we’re giving you 7 of the best black-owned restaurants in Philly!

1. Bookers

Located in 5100 Block of Baltimore, Bookers serves new American comfort food with a southern flair.

2. Aksum

Created by the owners of Bookers, Aksum features a Mediterranean menu full of fresh ingredients. They are most famously known for their weekend Brunch that almost always has a wait so make sure you reserve before heading over.

3. Ms. Tootsie’s

Ms. Tootsie’s is a major staple on South St. The restaurant serves soul food goals with strawberry cornbread and signature sweet homemade watermelon iced tea.

4. Chick-a-Boom

Chick-a-Boom is THEE best place to get your chicken sandwiches in Philly. Located in the Delco area, the restaurant specializes in gourmet chicken sandwiches like chicken teriyaki, Hot & Sweet, and more.

5. Rose Petals Cafe

View this post on Instagram

Love on a plate. 📸:@youngchef_liveincolor

A post shared by Rose Petals Cafe & Lounge (@rosepetalscafe) on

Looking for a great brunch spot? Rose Petals Cafe is the perfect place to go. Located on Old York Road, the restaurant offers a bunch of sweet and savory options that would make your mouth melt.

6. Star Fusion Restaurant

Star Fusion restaurant offers some of the best Carribean and American cuisine in the city! It is the perfect spot to head to whenever you’re in the West Philadelphia area.

7. Tasties

View this post on Instagram

Soulfood Sunday

A post shared by Tasties Restaurant (@tastiesrestaurant) on

Tasties soul food is fine dining at it’s best! Owner, Barbara Devan first appeared on the food scene selling food from her famous food truck and now has her own restaurant in Southwest Philly with plans on expanding.

