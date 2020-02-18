7 Black-Owned Restaurants To Visit In Philly Before Black History Month Ends

View this post on Instagram

Shrimp & Grits any 🍳 of your choice! Like US🔺TAG US 🔺SHARE US #WeekendBrunch: 10am - 3pm #DailyHappyHour: 4pm to 7pm #Dinner Hours: 5pm - 10pm * * * * #VisitPhilly #Foodie #GreatFoodInPhilly #BaltimoreAvenue #PhillyFood #Westphilly #UniversityCity #FoodChaser #PhillyFoodie #cedarpark #dinnerInPhilly #morewinePlease #phillyhappyhour #Instaphiladelphia #phillyfun #philly #PhillyEats #blackownedbusiness #westphiladelphia #FishandGrits #ShrimpandGrits