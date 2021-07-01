HomeLifestyle

10 Times Chloe Bailey Served Curves Galore On A Silver Platter

Posted 14 hours ago

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Since the start of their career, Chloe and Halle Bailey have marketed themselves as a collective. Once they separated their Instagram account, we’ve been able to witness Chloe come out of her shell. The sultry singer and songwriter has been setting the internet ablaze with her TikTok challenges and sexy wardrobe changes. From latex dresses to sequins bikinis, it has been a joy to witness Chloe’s seductive, light-hearted energy.

When it comes to fashion, Chloe errs on the racy side. There’s not a dress too short or a cut out too revealing for the young starlet. What I love most about the artist is that she shows just how multifaceted Black women are. You can be talented, introverted, confident, reserved AND sexy – simultaneously.

In honor of Chloe’s 23rd birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she served curves galore on a silver platter.

1. Chloe Bailey at the BET Awards, 2021

Chloe Bailey at the BET Awards, 2021 Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey attended the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The singer gave serious LEWKS in a mesh Valentino gown.

2. Chloe Bailey on Instagram, 2021

Chloe Bailey gave Georgia Peach vibes in an orange latex skirt set by clothing brand, A Lil Too Much.

3. Chloe Bailey on Instagram, 2021

Orange just might be Chloe Bailey’s color. Then again, she looks good in anything. The Do It singer looked super cute in an orange crop top with a matching skirt.

4. Chloe Bailey at Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, 2019

Chloe Bailey at Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood, 2019 Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey attended Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood at The H Club Los Angeles on August 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The singer looked phenomenal in a vibrant purple single-shoulder Rhea Costa mini dress.

5. Chloe Bailey at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, 2020

Chloe Bailey at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, 2020 Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey attended the 51st NAACP Image Awards non-televised Awards Dinner on February 21, 2020 in Hollywood, California. The singer wore a black tuxedo dress.

6. Chloe Bailey on Instagram, 2021

Whew! Chloe Bailey had to remind herself that she’s that chick, and she did it in this black latex mini dress. “was feeling down, had to remind myself who i am real quick ☺️☺️🖤🖤,” she said in the photo’s caption.

 

7. Chloe Bailey on Instagram, 2021

I don’t think there’s any color Chloe Bailey can’t wear, but I especially love when she goes for bold, vibrant colors. The singer looked sexy and tropical in a yellow halter top and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit up both legs.

8. Chloe Bailey on Instagram, 2021

Body, ody, ody! Chloe shut it all the way down when she posted this photo of herself in a racy baby blue cutout dress. She’s serving all the curves!

9. Chloe Bailey on Instagram, 2021

Green never looked this good. You know what else looks good? Chloe Bailey in latex. The singer rocked a forrest green shorts set with a matching long sleeve shrug jacket.

10. Chloe Bailey on Instagram, 2021

In another photo to her Instagram account, Chloe Bailey gave us a taste of what she might look like if she were a superhero. The 23-year-old wore silver metallic thigh-high boots, with a matching silver bikini-style performance ensemble.

