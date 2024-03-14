Radio One Richmond Presents The Spring Hiring Event and Resource Fair

- Date/time: Mar 28, 11:00am to 3:00pm
- Venue: Chesterfield Towne Center
- Address: 11500 Midlothian, Richmond, VA
Radio One Richmond stations are excited to announce their upcoming Free Hiring Event and Resource Fair, scheduled to take place on March 28th from 11am until 3pm. The event aims to provide job seekers with opportunities for employment and access to valuable resources.
This event will be held at Chesterfield Towne Center, bringing together a diverse range of employers from various industries seeking qualified candidates to fill their job vacancies. Attendees will have the chance to interact directly with hiring managers, submit resumes, and even participate in on-the-spot interviews.
The event is open to all job seekers in the Richmond area and is free to attend. Interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot and receive updates on participating employers and resources.
Date: March 28th, 2024 Time: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Location: Chesterfield Towne Center 11500 Midlothian Parkway Admission: Free
Vendors that will be onsite include:
Riverside Regional Jail
Virginia Dept of Corrections
Dept of Juvenile Justice
Carleen Presents
Anthem
Raising Canes
Richmond City Sheriff
Henrico County Public Schools
Omni Hotel
Soar 365
Va National Guard
Fox 35
