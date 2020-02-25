Back To Events

Patti LaBelle with The Whispers

Patti LaBell with The Whispers

“Beautiful” simply does not describe the incomparable force known to the world as Patti LaBelle. As time continues to evolve, the soulful songbird’s name has become synonymous with grace, style, elegance and class. Belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets have created the unique platform of versatility that she is known and revered for.

It’s a small wonder that Patti has time for anything else in between recording and touring, but she makes time and the world is oh so happy that she does!  She has written six books: Don’t Block the Blessings, LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About, Patti’s Pearls, Patti LaBelle’s Lite Cuisine, Recipes for the Good Life and her most recent, Desserts LaBelle. Several years ago, she introduced Patti’s Good Life, a successful food line that includes a variety of pies, cobblers and cakes, and is available at Walmart stores. Also, she has starred in a highly rated cooking show, Patti LaBelle’s Place, on the Cooking Channel. In 2017, Patti released her first jazz album, Bel Hommage, and a holiday album, Patti LaBelle and Friends – Home for the Holidays, on her own record label, GPE Records. And most recently, Patti expanded the Patti’s Good Life line to include frozen comfort foods such as macaroni & cheese, greens, beef brisket and cornbread.

Read more here…

 

