FREE TO THE PUBLIC

Saturday November 8th | 10AM-2PM

Join us for an informative day
of all things wellness!

Vendors | Panel Discussions | Activations  Music | And More

Victory Theater & Event Center | 7903 Midlothian TPKE Richmond, VA 23235

Why Attend?

Because your health is your wealth—
and it’s time to invest in it. Bring your family,
bring your friends, and get ready for a
day filled with knowledge, empowerment,
and community connection.

From healthy living tips to faith-centered
wellness conversations, this event has
something for everyone.

Together, let’s create a healthier
Richmond—one conversation at a time.

*** registration is not required but suggested

Wellness Panel

Coping with Stress
in a 24/7 World

How Constant Hustle Impacts Our Health

Wellness Panel

Sugar, Salt,
& Survival

Tackling Diabetes &
High Blood Pressure
in Our Community

Wellness Panel

Faith & Fitness

Does God Care About
Our Health?

Wellness Panel

Checkin’ In

Prostate, Heart,
& Men’s Health

Wellness Panel

Breaking the Cycle

How to Rewrite Family Health History

More

Special Thank You To Our Sponsors

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

