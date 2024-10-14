FREE TO THE PUBLIC
Saturday November 8th | 10AM-2PM
Join us for an informative day
of all things wellness!
Vendors | Panel Discussions | Activations Music | And More
Victory Theater & Event Center | 7903 Midlothian TPKE Richmond, VA 23235
Why Attend?
Because your health is your wealth—
and it’s time to invest in it. Bring your family,
bring your friends, and get ready for a
day filled with knowledge, empowerment,
and community connection.
From healthy living tips to faith-centered
wellness conversations, this event has
something for everyone.
Together, let’s create a healthier
Richmond—one conversation at a time.
*** registration is not required but suggested
Wellness Panel
Coping with Stress
in a 24/7 World
How Constant Hustle Impacts Our Health
Wellness Panel
Sugar, Salt,
& Survival
Tackling Diabetes &
High Blood Pressure
in Our Community
Wellness Panel
Faith & Fitness
Does God Care About
Our Health?
Wellness Panel
Checkin’ In
Prostate, Heart,
& Men’s Health
Wellness Panel
Breaking the Cycle
How to Rewrite Family Health History
More
Special Thank You To Our Sponsors