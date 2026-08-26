Drew Sidora Gets REAL About Shamea, Kelli & K. Michelle Drama
#RHOA Resolutions: Drew Gets Candid About Shamea, Kelli & K. Michelle, Says She’s Ready To ‘Move Forward’ With THIS Housewife
Drew Sidora is opening up about her messy relationships with Kelli Potter and K. Michelle, addressing everything from apologies and loyalty issues to that horse-and-HOA drama at Shamea Morton’s mansion.
Drew Sidora Says She’s Ready to Move Forward With Shamea.
When it comes to Shamea Morton, Sidora surprisingly says she’s ready to “move forward” after Shamea publicly apologized for some of her behavior during the Season 17 reunion.
When Big Tigger Morning Show host Francesca Amiker asked what sparked the tension between the two women this season, Sidora made it clear she doesn’t believe the drama was really about her.
“It wasn’t me clearly something and someone else and I feel like she was fighting a battle that wasn’t hers, and now she’s just kind of stuck trying to figure it out,” the 41-year-old star said on Aug. 25. “She did an apology that we all saw; it wasn’t genuine. However, I’m just ready to move forward again. There’s no real issue with Shamia, Shamessi, and I.”
The beef between Shamea and Drew brewed slowly, beginning in Season 16, largely due to loyalty, group dynamics, and Shamea’s involvement in Drew’s personal drama. As Shamea stepped into her new role as a full-time peach holder, her close friendship with Porsha Williams also became part of the tension. Drew felt Shamea was acting as Porsha’s “lapdog,” particularly as the women clashed over issues involving Drew’s divorce and her bond with Porsha’s ex, Dennis McKinley.
But it sounds like the two may finally be turning a corner.
Sidora revealed that she and Shamea have stayed in touch from time to time and are keeping things cordial.
“She’s come on my page, liked some photos I recently saw,” Drew revealed. “I sent her a text, you know, sending condolences to her family on some personal things that were going on. That I won’t speak up, but I did send a text. We’re human beings at the end of the day, so I feel like there’s no issue. I’m ready to just start anew, and hopefully she’ll show up differently, more authentically. You know, I want to see the Shamia that we all have seen: very fun, very bright.”
She added:
“There’s no real rooted issue. I’m willing to let it go but I need her to show up a little different this season.”
Read more about Drew Sidora’s spicy visit on The Big Tigger Morning Show after the flip.
She also opened up about that Horse and HOA drama with Shamea Morton.
Of course, no conversation about Drew and Shamea Morton would be complete without revisiting their messy Horse and HOA fight that happened in Scotland.
During the season, the women clashed over an incident involving a horse Drew brought to Shamea’s Halloween party. Drew attended dressed as Beyoncé from her Cowboy Carter era and brought the horse along to complete the look.
The problem? The horse left a rather memorable souvenir on Shamea’s property — poop.
According to Shamea, the incident resulted in $2,200 in HOA fines and restoration fees related to the damage, cleaning, and sanitation. Shamea later confronted Drew with the bill and expected her to pay up.
Drew, however, wasn’t exactly reaching for her checkbook. She questioned the paperwork and called it “falsified” and “corny.”
So when Francesca asked Sidora why she appeared hesitant to hug Shamea at the reunion after her apology, Drew said there was still some trust to rebuild—and the HOA drama wasn’t helping.
“A hug is probably a little premature because we know that she will apologize and then give a butt and then come for you about something else,” Sidora explained. “And I felt like the whole horse situation, which I apologized for, but I felt like it was a moment for her. Like, girl, why not call me and tell me this is what’s going on with the horse?” she explained.
Drew also claimed she did some “digging” of her own and alleged that Shamea’s home is “not listed under the HOA.”
Sidora added:
“So, I just feel like now what are we talking about? You want to say I owe a bill, an HOA bill, but you’re not a part of an HOA?…I just feel like it was all for a moment. I did own and apologize. I don’t own that horse. I don’t want that horse. Let’s not talk about the horse no more.”
Drew and Kelli Potter Still Have Work to Do.
As for Kelli Potter, a reconciliation doesn’t appear to be on the immediate horizon.
Drew said she felt Kelli crossed a major line when she brought up her children during their reunion confrontation. The moment happened while Drew was explaining why she posted about Kelli’s restaurant closing on Instagram. Kelli fired back by telling Drew that she never has her kids.
During her appearance on The Big Tigger Morning Show, Drew didn’t mince words.
“You wanna come for my career, my singing. I have done nothing to Kelli. I have been supportive of Kelli, and she’s just like this little screaming Humpty Dumpty that sat on a wall.”
Drew continued:
“And now I was like, let me just let you be who you wanna be, but I’m going to point out the facts that they are. I’m not shading you. It’s just a fact that your restaurant closed. So, you wanna come for me and my career instead of supporting me and uplifting me. So, how does that feel?”
When asked about Kelli bringing up her children, Drew was even more direct.
“Now that for me, that was below the belt. Kids are off limits in this group. We have discussed that many, many, many, many times. And so I felt like for us to not really have any real issue…if somebody can tell me the issue, please do let me know the issue. But there’s no issue. I’ve not done anything to Kelli. She is just always looking for a moment. And I feel like coming for my kids was just distasteful especially with the battles that she’s been having.”
Sidora made it clear that she isn’t ready to simply move on without an apology.
“I just think that’s something we should not bring on this platform. Just coming for the kids… They did not ask to be a part of this. So I just really feel like there’s an apology owed in that respect.”
Drew Says K. Michelle Still Owes Her an Apology.
And then there’s K. Michelle.
While the two women appeared to hash things out at the reunion, Drew said she still believes K. Michelle owes her an apology over accusations that she had been “plotting and scheming” against her to sabotage her career.
“I showed up to support her. I didn’t get an apology,” Sidora said firmly. “I absolutely was looking for an apology. I feel like your entire existence on this show was me and you coming for me and you stating things that I was coming, and planning, and plotting and scheming, and we found that wasn’t true.”
She added:
“I feel like you’re going to drag for me, keep that same energy when you own it because you were wrong and there was no plot, there was no plan, she admitted that.. I never did anything to K and I feel like she definitely owes me an apology.”
From Shamea and the $2,200 horse bill to Kelli’s reunion comments and K. Michelle’s “plot and scheme” accusations, Drew certainly had plenty to unpack.
What do you think of Drew Sidora’s appearance on The Big Tigger Morning Show? Thoughts?
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#RHOA Resolutions: Drew Gets Candid About Shamea, Kelli & K. Michelle, Says She’s Ready To ‘Move Forward’ With THIS Housewife was originally published on bossip.com