What’s Trending: Jobs, Food Safety, and the Sky-High Cost of Flying

Black job losses surge 3% more than other groups under Trump-Vance economy, straining families and communities.

Disbanded regulations and salmonella outbreaks make grocery shopping a health risk, as healthy food and healthcare remain unaffordable.

American Airlines cuts elite upgrades, sparking commentary on the class divides experienced by flyers in different cabins.

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Jasmine Sanders and DL Hughley are back at it on The DL Hughley Show, blended commentary with sharp social critique, the segment focused on three stories hitting close to home, rising job losses, a food supply under fire, and airline perks quietly disappearing. As always, they mixed hard facts with unfiltered honesty.



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Black Job Loss Under the Trump-Vance Economy

The numbers tell a sobering story. Concerns about finding or keeping a job jumped 37% in 2025 compared to 2024. But the sharpest blow landed on Black workers. Under the Trump-Vance economy, Black adults reported confirmed job loss at a rate up roughly 3 percentage points—the largest increase among all racial and ethnic groups. Sanders and Hughley framed the data as more than a statistic. It’s a warning sign for families and communities already stretched thin, watching economic ground slip away faster than everyone else’

TRENDING STORY: Black Women’s Unemployment Rate Rising Disproportionately

TRENDING STORY: FDA Egg Recall: See If You’ve Been Exposed To Salmonella

America’s Dangerous and Expensive Food Supply

From there, the conversation turned to what’s on our plates and what it’s costing us. The hosts pointed to disbanded regulatory committees and a wave of salmonella outbreaks that have turned a simple trip to the grocery store into what Hughley called “Russian roulette.” The cruel math stacks up quickly: food prices keep climbing, safety keeps slipping, and health insurance stays out of reach for too many. “Our food used to kill us slowly,” Hughley joked, “30 years later after heart disease and diabetes. Now we got same-day service.” Behind the humor sat a real point, when you can’t afford healthy food or the doctor’s visit to treat what makes you sick, the deck feels stacked against you.

American Airlines Cuts Elite Upgrades

Starting August 25th, American Airlines will stop upgrading elite members in the main cabin to Flagship Business on select transcontinental flights. Instead, those flyers get bumped only to premium economy. Hughley, never one to miss a moment, spun his own tale of being “humbled” after a canceled flight forced him into economy. “It changed me as a person,” he said with a straight face, claiming newfound empathy for coach passengers. What does that look like in practice? He promised to “close the first-class curtain slower” and “lock eyes” with folks heading to the back so they know he sees them. Sanders played straight man to the bit, and the exchange landed as a knowing wink at how these perks, and the class lines they draw, hit different depending on where you’re sitting.



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What’s Trending: Jobs, Food Safety, and the Sky-High Cost of Flying was originally published on blackamericaweb.com