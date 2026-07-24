Zendaya's Heavenly 'The Odyssey' Press Tour Fashion
In Other Fashion News, Zendaya Is Snatching 'The Odyssey' Press Tour By the Collar
- Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach have crafted a cohesive, fashion-forward wardrobe for the press tour.
- Zendaya's outfits reflect diverse moods while maintaining a polished, high-fashion aesthetic.
- The duo's creative partnership has solidified Zendaya's status as a living fashion icon.
While The Odyssey has movie lovers in a trance, Zendaya has fashion lovers locked in on something else entirely: her impeccable press tour wardrobe. One appearance after another, the Emmy-winning actress has reminded us time and again why she is a living fashion icon.
Working alongside her longtime image architect, Law Roach, Zendaya has turned the The Odyssey press tour into yet another fashion extravaganza. From sculptural silhouettes to striking headpieces, every look has left us in awe, which is to be expected when it comes to a style maven like Zendaya.
Zendaya Fashionably Conquers ‘The Odyssey’ Press Tour
Among the standout looks is a sleek Jacquemus backless dress that perfectly captured the French fashion house’s signature minimalist elegance. She also donned a striking Givenchy look that balanced effortless sophistication with drama, showing once again that she can make even the boldest designs look completely natural. Each outfit has reflected a different mood while remaining cohesive, polished, and, of course, fashion-forward.
By now it’s obvious that none of the actress’s recent style slays comes as a surprise. Zendaya and Law Roach have spent years evolving into one of fashion’s most celebrated creative duos. Whether channeling vintage Hollywood glamour during the Challengers movie press tour, embracing futuristic fashion for Spider-Man, or delivering unforgettable archival moments at premieres and award shows, the pair overdelivers.
Their chemistry is exactly why Zendaya’s press tours have become a spectacle, and with The Odyssey, the formula has elevated. Zendaya continues to conquer high fashion, and Law Roach continues to push the style conversation forward.
Jump in below to see why their current fashion rollout deserves a standing ovation.
1. Matières Fécales
Zendaya shut down the press tour in this ethereal ivory Matières Fécales gown complete with sculptural pleating, feathered wings, and a sweeping train.
2. Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2008 + Archival Sophia Webster Gladiators
Zendaya gave archival fashion new life in a breezy Alberta Ferretti mini dress paired with towering lace-up Sophia Webster gladiator sandals. The effortless ensemble channeled modern-day Greek goddess energy while nodding to The Odyssey’s ancient roots.
3. Custom Louis Vuitton Crystal Gown
Zendaya stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton column gown embellished with cascading crystal detailing.
4. Custom Louis Vuitton Cutout Gown
Zendaya pushed the boundaries of red-carpet fashion in a custom Louis Vuitton creation featuring dramatic cutouts, textured embellishments, and voluminous ruffled sleeves.
5. Givenchy Haute Couture
In Paris, Zendaya embodied effortless sophistication in a crisp white Givenchy Haute Couture mini dress with sculptural balloon sleeves and sharp tailoring. She complemented the vintage look with a striking Phillip Treacy Eiffel Tour mask. Exquisite!
6. Schiaparelli Haute Couture
Wearing Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Zendaya transformed into wearable art in a sculpted ivory gown featuring the house’s signature surrealist design and cascading textured fringe.
7. Custom Jacquemus
Zendaya embraced the essence of a modern-day goddess in a custom Jacquemus gown featuring a minimalist draped silhouette, an open back, and a coordinating headscarf. Finished with oversized gold statement earrings, the look was effortlessly elegant.
8. Trussardi Spring/Summer 2006
Zendaya kept things soft and romantic in a vintage Trussardi Spring/Summer 2006 chiffon dress adorned with delicate embellishments and fluid draping. The archival piece gave whimsical femininity and timeless sophistication.
In Other Fashion News, Zendaya Is Snatching 'The Odyssey' Press Tour By the Collar was originally published on hellobeautiful.com