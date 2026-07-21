Pinkies Up! — Pauletta Pearson Washington, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, & More Black Women Become Honorary Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

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This is a serious matter.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated has welcomed six trailblazing women to its storied sisterhood, who prettily posed for pics with their heads held as high as the standards of the nation’s first Black sorority.

During its 72nd Boule in Las Vegas, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated inducted six honorary members whose accomplishments span immunology, theater, film, technology and business.

The 2026 honorary class includes renowned vaccine scientist and immunologist Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett-Helaire, actress, director and producer LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Emmy-nominated director Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Broadway and film actress Pauletta Pearson Washington, Silicon Valley executive and investor Merline Saintil, and Salesforce President and Chief Operating and Financial Officer Robin Washington.

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