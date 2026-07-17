Red Carpet Rundown: Ciara, Savannah James And More Bring Championship Style To TIME100 Sports Gala

Source: Getty Time 100 Sports Red Carpet Looks

Sports and fashion have been keeping us busy this week.

First, the 2026 ESPYS gave us a red carpet packed with looks worth discussing. Now, the TIME100 Sports Gala has entered the chat with championship-level style of its own.

Decorated athletes from across the sports world gathered in New York City dressed to celebrate. Jerseys, warm-up sets and uniforms were traded for rich fabrics, sculpted silhouettes and sharp tailoring.

Several stars also arrived with plus-ones who matched their fashion game. Ciara and Russell Wilson, LeBron and Savannah James, Jordan Chiles and more made their way down the carpet.

Time honors people changing the game—and in this case, quite literally. They are breaking records, shifting conversations and giving fans plenty to cheer about.

And on this night, they also gave us plenty to look at.

TIME 100 Sports: Ciara Brought The Fashion We Missed At The ESPYS

Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

Ciara delivered one of the evening’s strongest looks alongside her husband, Russell Wilson. We missed the “How We Roll” singer on the 2026 ESPYS red carpet. Thankfully, she returned with a look that more than made up for her absence.

Ciara wore a champagne satin suit trimmed with delicate lace. The double-breasted blazer featured exaggerated shoulders and a slightly oversized fit.

But this was no traditional pantsuit.

Ciara paired the blazer with matching short shorts, putting her dancer’s legs on full display. Lace along the hem added a lingerie-inspired touch to the structured design.

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Her blonde wavy bob, glowing makeup and diamond necklace completed the look. Russell knows how to stand beside a fashion girl without getting lost in the picture. He wore a dusty rose velvet blazer with black pants, a white shirt and a bow tie.

TIME100 Sports: Savannah And LeBron James Gave Basketball Royalty

Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty

Ladies and gentleman, the king and queen have arrived. LeBron and Savannah James stepped onto the carpet looking like basketball royalty.

Savannah wore a black velvet halter gown with a plunging neckline and a feathered detail cascading along one side. The rich fabric hugged her curves, while the feathers brought movement to the sleek silhouette.

Her long blonde waves and diamond jewelry added another dose of glamour.

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

LeBron—who was honored at the July 16 affair—complemented his wife in a deep purple double-breasted suit. He paired the rich shade with a crisp white shirt, black tie and dark sunglasses.

No notes for this couple, absolutely no notes.

Gallery: Top Celebrity Red Carpet Looks From The TIME100 Sports Gala

Our best dressed did not stop there. Keep scrolling to see Trinity Rodman, Jordan Chiles, Kayla Nicole and more.