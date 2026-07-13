Zeta Phi Beta Blessings: Niecy Nash, SWV's Coko, Sheila E & Other 'Oh So Sweet StunnerZ Celebrate Becoming Honorary Members

Here, kitty kitties!

Source: Bennett Raglin/ Andrew J Cunningham/ Leon Bennett

The Divine Nine has officially gotten FINER now that Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated has added even more star power and service-driven sistas to its sisterhood. The sorority welcomed new honorary members with a roster full of celebrity talent, including Niecy Nash, Coko from SWV, Sheila E, Taral Hicks, and Elise Neal, with several of the ‘oh so sweet stunnerZ expressing their gratitude on social media.

During its 2026 International Grand Boulé in Nashville, Tennessee, the historic organization officially inducted its Alpha Omega Chapter Class of 2026, honoring a distinguished group of women whose impact extends far beyond their respective industries. According to an official announcement, honorary membership is the highest recognition the sorority bestows upon non-members and is reserved for women who have made extraordinary contributions to their professions, communities, and society.

For many fans, the celebrity names immediately stood out.

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Emmy Award winner Niecy Nash Betts officially joined the organization after years of using her platform to advocate for HIV education, breast cancer awareness, school violence prevention, and greater representation in entertainment.

Niecy celebrated the honor on Instagram by tagging her sorority while wearing a blue dress and shouting out her sorority sister/prominent member, Lexie Allen.

“Guys, do you know what you’re looking at? The newest member of the Divine Nine!” said Nash. “She’s a Zeta baby, shoutout to Lexi Allen, thank you so much, sis, for welcoming me into this wonderful sisterhood.”

Music lovers were equally excited to see SWV frontwoman Coko, born Cheryl Gamble, welcomed into the sisterhood. Beyond helping define the sound of 1990s R&B, the Grammy-nominated singer has become an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness within the Black community, and she couldn’t be happier to receive the honor.

“I am so proud to be a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. 💙🤍🕊️ #zetaphibeta,” she captioned a celebratory post.

Actress Elise Neal also received the prestigious honor. Best known for memorable roles in Rosewood, The Hughleys, Hustle & Flow, and Scream 2, Neal has dedicated years to promoting breast cancer awareness following the loss of her mother to the disease.

Fans of classic Black cinema had another reason to celebrate with the induction of actress Taral Hicks Dawson, whose unforgettable portrayal of Keisha in Belly remains one of the most iconic performances in Hip-Hop film history

“This experience was one that I will never ever forget my entire life,” said a gleeful Taral after being inducted. “I am happy to be your newest soror, and I’m happy for all of my sisters who are in the class of 2026. We are ready to do the work!”

Then there is Sheila E. The legendary percussionist, producer, and Grammy Award winner has inspired generations through her groundbreaking music career while also giving back through the Elevate Hope Foundation, which supports arts education and underserved youth. Sheila acknowledged becoming an honorary by thanking songstress/fellow Zeta Syleena Johnson for shouting out her class.

The Alpha Omega Chapter Class of 2026 also includes trailblazers in public service, journalism, faith, advocacy, business, and community leadership, reflecting Zeta Phi Beta’s continued commitment to scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood.

International President and CEO Dr. Stacie N.C. Grant praised the incoming class, saying their achievements have inspired countless lives and will help expand the organization’s impact for years to come.

The induction quickly sparked celebration online, with members and supporters sharing photos and congratulatory messages from Grand Boulé across social media, including posts from local Zeta chapters celebrating the historic moment.

Zeta Phi Beta’s newest honorary members have each left an undeniable mark on Black culture, and now they can officially add “Soror” to their already impressive resumes.

Meet the rest of the honorary members on the flip!