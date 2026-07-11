He’s SO back! Jay-Z kicked off the JAŸ-Z 30 celebration in Yankee Stadium with a return to his low-cut Cécred Ceasar and epic appearances by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Nas, Alicia Keys, and more! The three-night series honors the music mogul’s incredible career for the 30th anniversary of his debut album.

Source: ROC NATION / Roc Nation

On Friday, June 10, the opening of the three-night concert series concert series exceeded expectations with the heartfelt help of two Carter queens and a reunion from one of the most brutal beefs in rap history. The intro showed the transformation from the viral cloud bob spotted at Jay’s Roots Picnic performance to his Reasonable Doubt era waves, sparking speculation he will umlaut unload a new album soon.

Jay greeted his hometown crowd in a New York Yankees and a matching fitted. As Hip-Hop Wired reported, he opened with “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” and Beyoncé took the stage to make the Mary J. Blige collaboration her own.

Source: ROC NATION / Roc Nation

In a sparkling pinstripe suit and flowing blonde hair that looked like it was curled by Big Sandals personally, Bey even hit some of Mary’s signature dance moves.

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We always love to see the “Crazy In Love” duo share the stage!

Source: ROC NATION / Roc Nation

Jay-Z performed classics like “Made In America” and “Brooklyn’s Finest” before he hit the crowd with another surprise. He brought out former rap rival Nas for a long-anticipated link-up for “Dead Presidents,” “World Is Yours,” “NY State of Mind,” and “Where I’m From.”

We truly love to see it!

If that wasn’t enough to get fans in their feelings, Blue Ivy came out to flawlessly accompany her iconic dad on “Feeling It.”

Jay and Bey’s first baby is growing up so fast! We’re not crying, you’re crying!

Source: ROC NATION / Roc Nation

Hit the flip for more JAY-Z 30 deets and the star-studded crowd!