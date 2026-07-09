Source: R1 Digital / R1

CNBC has released this year’s ranking for the top states for business, and Georgia has made it to the top ten.

To make its ranking, CNBC scored all 50 states on 138 metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness. Since its first study in 2007, CNBC has identified key factors that companies consider when making decisions on sites and where states are focusing their efforts for economic development.

Under CNBC’s methodology, states can earn a maximum of 2,500 points.

How Does Georgia Rank?

This year, the Peach State ranked 7th overall. While receiving high marks for infrastructure (298 points), economy (245), and workforce (220), the state had one of the lowest grades in another top-weighted category, quality of life. With a score of 89, Georgia received an F in the category.

Here’s the overall ranking for the state:

CATEGORY 2026 SCORE 2026 RANK 2025 RANK 2026 GRADE INFRASTRUCTURE 298 5 4 A- ECONOMY 245 17 9 B- WORKFORCE 220 9 3 B QUALITY OF LIFE 89 46 45 F COST OF DOING BUSINESS 181 11 18 B+ TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION 150 15 22 B+ BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS 122 21 17 C+ ACCESS TO CAPITAL 86 8 16 A- EDUCATION 60 13 15 B COST OF LIVING 20 35 30 C- OVERALL 1471 7 7

The Top Ten States For Business

This year, Ohio was ranked as the top state for business, with high rankings in infrastructure and cost of doing business. North Carolina ranked second, with a top economy ranking.

The top ten are as follows:

Ohio North Carolina Virginia Texas Minnesota Michigan Georgia Florida Tennessee Indiana

In comparison, the worst states for business are:

50. Hawaii

49. Alaska

48. Rhode Island

47. Louisiana

46. West Virginia

45. Montana

44. South Dakota

43. Mississippi

42. Oregon

41. New Mexico

Georgia Among America's Top States For Business In 2026 was originally published on majicatl.com