8 OG Hair Products The Natural Hair Community Is Going Back To

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Thanks to the evolution of the natural hair community, there is no shortage of products designed with textured hair in mind. From curl creams and refresher sprays to co-washes and deep conditioners, today’s naturals have endless options for keeping their curls healthy and hydrated. Whether you’ve always embraced your natural texture or have transitioned after years devoted to #TeamCreamyCrack, finding the right wash-day staples often comes down to trial and error. And lately, many naturals have been returning to the OG hair products they grew up with.

With many brands we know and love being acquired by white-owned companies—think Briogeo, Mielle Organics, and The Mane Choice—the result often leads to formulation changes. In an effort to appeal to a wider consumer pool, the demographic these products were intentionally created for is now left behind. Meanwhile, other brands that have been white-owned since their inception have faced criticism over marketing claims and product performance.

That said, while a few brands remain untouched by the acquisition game, naturals are now taking a mix-and-match approach to their routines. From pairing OG curl staples with standout picks from independent and Black-owned brands, beauty lovers are getting creative with their wash-day lineups. The combination proves that sometimes the best routine isn’t built around one brand—it’s built around what actually works. And the results are worth it.

Ready to take a nostalgic trip down the haircare lane? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of eight OG hair products for you to consider. From curly custards that deliver definition without the flakes to hair grease that seals in moisture like no other, these products may be the missing pieces to a well-rounded routine.

Happy Shopping, beauties!

Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.