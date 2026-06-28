Gorgeous Girls: Who Looked More Bangin' At The 2026 BET Awards?

Source: Bennett Raglin/ Christopher Polk/ Frazer Harrison/

Source: Gilbert Flores, Emma McIntyre

Your fave celebs are serving couture and confidence at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater for the 2026 BET Awards. Dubbed “Culture’s Biggest Night,” stunning style standouts in reality TV, music, and fashion are turning heads before the evening’s performances, tributes, and acceptance speeches,

As previously reported, this year’s ceremony is hosted by Druski and will celebrate Black excellence across music, film, television, and sports while honoring two generations of trailblazing talent. Lauryn Hill is set to receive the Living Legend Icon Award, recognizing her enduring impact on hip-hop, soul, and R&B nearly three decades after The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, while Teyana Taylor will be honored as the 2026 Icon of the Year following her recent run as one of entertainment’s most dynamic multihyphenates across music, film, fashion, and directing.

Before the festivities began, Coco Jones was seen on the scene radiating in a fiery red gown…

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

while Love Island USA breakout baddie Olandria brought her Bama Barbie essence to the carpet in a striking yellow look.

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Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Fresh off welcoming her first child earlier this year, “Big Mama” was seen on the scene.

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Latto turned heads in a figure-flattering ensemble that showcased her bangin’ post-baby baaawdy.