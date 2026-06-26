The Woman In The Red Dress + More Top Moments From The B2K vs Pretty Ricky Verzuz

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

B2K and Pretty Ricky went at it in a Verzuz, last night, and social media has declared a clear winner…Pretty Ricky, Ricky, Ricky. That doesn’t undermine how much of a nostalgic treat it was for millennials like myself who found joy in revisiting both of the groups deep b-cuts. The matchup was mismatched from the jump with B2K having a more pre-teen approved catalog of music going against Pretty Ricky’s sex-laced joints like ‘On The Hotline’ and ‘Love Like Honey,’ but both bands made it clear, they deserve to be here. It was also nice to see the late producer Static Major get his flowers. He was instrumental to Pretty Ricky’s success and the mastermind behind their biggest songs.

While B2K took an L, there were plenty memorable moments to discuss. Let’s get into it.

Spectacular’s X-Rated Show

If you went to the Boys 4 Life Tour, you witnessed Spectacular’s freak show in person. And if you didn’t, you saw it on social media. Spectacular had the ladies going crazy during his performance of ‘Love Like Honey.’ The pint size rapper with a mean body roll kept his clothes on for Verzuz but he surely brought a lady on stage from the audience to give her the PG version of his lap dance.

The Woman In The Red Dress

Baby Blue’s lady understood the assignment. House arrest ankle bracelet and all. The buxom beauty goes by the name Miss Rain Drop on Instagram and is a popular rapper. The couple drove to the Verzuz event in a drop top Lambo. And when it was her time to shine, she jumped on stage to twerk on her man and put on a show! Sis was giving main character energy.