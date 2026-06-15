Austin Metcalf’s Father Calls Karmelo Anthony A ‘Watermelon Felon’ Following Murder Conviction

Father's racist comments about Black teenager convicted of killing his son draw widespread criticism.

Debate emerges over role of race and fairness of sentencing in the high-profile case.

Father acknowledges both teens could have avoided the tragic outcome, calls for teaching conflict resolution.

Jeff Metcalf, the father of slain Texas teenager Austin Metcalf, is facing criticism after making racist and inflammatory remarks about Karmelo Anthony during a recent podcast appearance.

Source: Frisco Police Department/GoFundMe

According to The Grio, the comments came days after Anthony, 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf during an altercation at a Frisco, Texas, track meet in 2025. The remarks also followed a judge’s decision to lift a gag order that had prevented both families from publicly discussing the high-profile case.

During an appearance on the JinxedSip Podcast hosted by Sarah Fields, Metcalf referred to Anthony as a “watermelon felon,” invoking a racist stereotype historically used against Black people. According to TheGrio, Metcalf offered the nickname while pushing back against accusations that race has played a role in public discussions surrounding the case.

“How’s that one strike ya?” Metcalf said before adding that Anthony would have “many nights” in prison to think about his actions.

The comments quickly sparked outrage online, particularly because they came amid ongoing debate about race, sentencing, and the makeup of the jury that convicted Anthony.

Anthony, who is Black, was convicted by a jury that reportedly included no Black members despite Black residents making up roughly 12 percent of the county’s population. Following the verdict, public figures including rapper Cardi B and Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett publicly questioned whether the 35-year sentence was excessive.

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Metcalf Attacks Anthony’s Parents

The Grio states that Metcalf also directed harsh criticism toward Anthony’s parents, Andrew Anthony and Kala Hayes.

During the nearly three-hour interview, Metcalf accused the couple of profiting from their son’s legal troubles and abandoning him when it mattered most.

“You are grifters. You should be ashamed of yourselves,” Metcalf said.

He further claimed Anthony’s parents failed to take accountability for their son’s actions and suggested child welfare officials should check on their other children. Metcalf also referred to Andrew Anthony as a “coward” and directed additional insults toward Hayes.

Despite the comments, Metcalf insisted he is “not racist,” stating that he is only “racist against a–holes” and arguing that “we all bleed the same color.”

Jeff Metcalf Says Both Teenagers Could Have Walked Away

Additional reporting from NewsNation revealed a different side of Metcalf’s recent public comments.

Speaking with Chris Cuomo, Metcalf acknowledged that he believes both teenagers made decisions that contributed to the deadly outcome.

“It could have been avoided,” Metcalf said. “Austin could have walked away, Karmelo could have walked away, but that’s not what happened.”

Metcalf said the tragedy highlights the need for schools to teach conflict resolution and de-escalation skills.

“What are we going to treat people like? How are we going to interact? How do we communicate? How do we teach our children?” he said.

Metcalf also rejected the idea that race played any role in either the killing or Anthony’s conviction.

“Love doesn’t see color. Hate doesn’t see color. God doesn’t see color. Crazy doesn’t see color,” he said. “This was a right or wrong issue.”

The grieving father also discussed forgiveness, explaining that his Christian faith has helped him move forward despite the loss of his son.

“Forgiveness is actually for me,” Metcalf said. “It allows me to not carry around hate, anger, rage, revenge.”

More Details of Metclaf’s Explosive Rant Against Anthony’s Family

Metcalf expanded on his criticism of Anthony’s parents during the same podcast appearance.

According to Yahoo News, citing TMZ, Metcalf accused Andrew Anthony and Kala Hayes of only supporting their son when online fundraising efforts generated significant donations. He claimed the family became less visible after a crowdfunding campaign connected to Anthony was shut down following the guilty verdict.

Yahoo also reported that Metcalf accused the family of deepening racial divisions instead of helping bridge them in the aftermath of the case.

The interview reportedly concluded with Metcalf directing an expletive toward Anthony’s parents while raising his middle finger toward the camera.

As NewsOne pointed out, Metcalf’s comments ultimately revealed more about him than the person he was attempting to insult.

“So my people, let’s go ahead and return this racism to sender. ‘Watermelon felon’ doesn’t reveal any truth about Karmelo Anthony or the countless Black youth America has chosen to demonize,” wrote Dr. Stacey Patton. “Instead, it exposes Jeff Metcalf and every other racist who claims they ‘don’t see color’ while carrying around an entire dusty, fetid Jim Crow museum in their mouths.”



Meanwhile, Anthony has already initiated the appeals process and has requested a court-appointed attorney, arguing he cannot afford legal representation. His family continues to maintain that he did not receive a fair trial and has vowed to continue fighting his conviction.

Metcalf’s latest comments have added more controversy to a case that has drawn national attention and public debate.

Austin Metcalf’s Father Calls Karmelo Anthony A ‘Watermelon Felon’ Following Murder Conviction was originally published on bossip.com