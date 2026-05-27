Red Carpet Rundown: Queen Latifah Serves Multiple Fashion Moments As Host Of The 2026 AMAs

Source: Getty

All hail the Queen. Queen Latifah set the fashion tone for the 2026 American Music Awards before she ever stepped on stage. Serving as host for the annual celebration of American artists, she made us gag, smile, and screenshot looks.

The rapper, actress, and all-around icon arrived at the annual awards show in a silver-and-ivory Christian Siriano coat fresh off the designer’s Fall 2026 runway. The full-length coat featured shimmering textured detail, oversized sleeves, and a wide cream belt that highlighted her shape. The look was dramatic and glamorous, made for a woman who has been commanding stages for decades.

Queen completed the ensemble with statement earrings, sparkling jewelry, a sleek high ponytail, and a rich berry lip. She looked fabulous from head to toe.

The night was also a rare family moment for Queen, who posed with her partner, Eboni Nichols, and their son, Rebel. Eboni wore an emerald-green Thom Browne ensemble featuring a cropped jacket and a fitted, full-length dress with cutout details along the legs. Rebel made his red carpet debut in a black shorts suit, crisp white shirt, tall socks, and loafers.

Source: Dick Clark Productions / Getty

Queen Latifah Keeps The Fashion Moments Coming On Stage

Of course, Queen’s style did not stop on the carpet.

As she guided viewers through the ceremony, Queen delivered several looks that showed off different sides of her fashion personality. Each ensemble felt better than the next, bringing sporty chic style, statement glamour, and sparkle made for the stage.

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In one moment, Queen wore a red leather set that brought color, movement, and attitude. The look included a relaxed, cropped jacket with dramatic sleeves and matching wide-leg cargo pants. She finished it with oversized gold earrings and her sleek high ponytail.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The rich red shade looked beautiful against her skin, while the relaxed silhouette gave the outfit an easy, sporty feel. Queen looked ready to perform, host, and have a good time while doing both.

For another appearance, she switched into a shimmering silver-gray floor-length coat adorned with sparkling details. The long design caught the light throughout the venue, turning a simple pair of black pants and matching shoes into an elevated fashion moment.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Style Gallery: 2026 AMAs Red Carpet Looks We Loved

Queen Latifah gave us multiple looks, but she wasn’t the only one. Stars like Teyana Taylor, SZA, Mariah the Scientist, and more delivered moments we are still talking about. We’re talking vibrant color, family fashion, and curve-loving silhouettes.

Swipe for our top looks from the 2026 AMAs.