SummerHouse Reunion: Ciara Effortlessly Eviscerates Amanda As The 'Weak Figure' West Wilson Needs

“I’m not allowed to pursue something that I feel strong about?” she asked. “You guys are acting like I had an affair!”

Amanda defended herself by saying she simply didn’t want people to know where she was “all the time.” Although Kyle and Amanda were already separated when her romance with West began, Amanda became emotional over the backlash.

Amanda admitted she was “100%” lying at the time, but insisted that “everything that was happening was PG” when Ciara initially confronted her. But the answer wasn’t enough for Ciara and the rest of the cast. Kyle also chimed in, claiming Amanda had turned off her location “for the first time in five years,” which several cast members called “shady.”

The drama did not stop there. Later in the reunion, Ciara pulled out text messages from Amanda in which Amanda denied everything from having sex with West to secretly holding his hand. “West and I are very much so just friends. I’m sad we’re even having to discuss this,” one message read in part.

Picking up on his silence, Ciara quickly shot back, “Shut the f— up, Amanda. You don’t want to cross this f—ing bridge with me. You really don’t. I don’t see your man sticking up for you now, huh.”

Castmates Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, and Kyle then pointed out that Amanda had been spending time with West and “all his friends.” After Ciara made another remark about Amanda hanging out with West’s circle, Amanda snapped, “F— off.” Looking nervous, West did not utter a word during the exchange.

“How many times have I asked you to hang out, have I asked to come over to your house, have I invited you to do stuff, and you act like your f—ing phone doesn’t work?” Ciara asked Amanda.

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“Where was I?” Ciara immediately fired back. Amanda clarified that Ciara had also been there for her, but Ciara wasn’t satisfied with the explanation.

Amanda later explained that she eventually responded to Ciara and said she leaned on West because he had supported her throughout the summer and “was checking in” on her following her split from her ex-husband Kyle Cooke.

When host Andy Cohen asked Ciara about her suspicions surrounding Amanda and West, Ciara revealed that she first became suspicious on Jan. 17 after asking Amanda to grab a drink with her and Mia Calabrese. When Amanda didn’t respond, Ciara checked her phone location and noticed Amanda was at West’s apartment.

Before the Summer House reunion aired, West admitted he had been dreading the episode, though he hoped it would “clear things up” regarding the rumors and “also make progress.” However, things took a tense turn almost immediately once filming began.

The moment Summer House fans have been waiting for finally arrived. On May 26, Part 1 of the highly anticipated Season 10 Summer House reunion aired, and tensions between former besties Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller escalated quickly as Amanda attempted (and massively failed) to explain the timeline of her relationship with Ciara’s ex, West Wilson.

West and Amanda revealed when they began talking and when their relationship became intimate.

The pair then went into detail about when their relationship officially began. West admitted he made the first move on Amanda, recalling, “When we were out, I kinda looked at Amanda and was like, ‘Am I f—ing crazy or is there a little something going on here?’”

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

He revealed their first kiss happened in February after brunch together. Ciara clarified it had actually been a group brunch with Jesse, West, Kyle, and Ben Waddell, and Amanda confirmed they kissed later that night.

Amanda also confirmed that they slept together for the first time after she and Kyle released their joint statement on March 31, though she clarified it was “not that night.” West attempted to downplay the situation by insisting, “This isn’t a sex scandal.”

But Lindsay quickly fired back, “We know you didn’t f— until recently,” while Kyle joked, “I’d rather not visualize the sex part.”

Ciara then shifted the conversation toward West’s character, accusing him of being dishonest.

“You lie about who you are. I think you’re the most fraudulent person sitting on this couch,” she said. “You live a different f—ing life off camera than you do on camera.”

Ciara went on to claim everyone was “confused” by Amanda and West’s relationship because West was allegedly involved with another woman, Meija, around the time of his Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance on March 24.

West denied that Meija was his girlfriend, clarifying, “Not a girlfriend, but I was seeing someone.” Lindsay then claimed she had heard West and Meija were exclusive, which West confirmed, prompting Amanda to say she had already known about the relationship.

“We had a whole conversation about it,” Amanda told Andy.

“So, Amanda, why are you doing this?” Mia interjected. “You went from being married to one of West’s side b****s. That’s crazy.”

Ciara Miller said she was hurt by Amanda and called her former bestie a “f–king snake.”

Things became emotional when Ciara expressed how deeply hurt she was by Amanda and West continuing the relationship despite knowing how complicated the situation was. Notably, audio of this part of the reunion was leaked in late April.

“You know how f—ed up and how f—ing weird it would be, and you still did it. You chose to do it, you kept doing it,” she shouted.

Amanda interrupted, insisting she couldn’t “help” who she was attracted to, prompting Ciara to respond, “You actually can help it. When you’re married, you actually can.”

Amanda yelled back:

“I wasn’t married anymore, Ciara,” before clarifying to Andy that while she had obtained legal counsel, she and Kyle had not officially filed for divorce. “Nobody was saying you had to stay celibate,” Ciara continued. “But there are a million other f—ing guys in New York City, but you chose the one that — and you know how much that f—ed me up — you chose the one guy. You did it on purpose because you’re a f—ing snake, Amanda. You’re a snake in the f—ing grass, is what you are. You should honestly just say okay, because you know you are. You move silent but you’re f—ing deadly.”

Ciara revealed that she and West continued sending “flirty text messages” and had sleepovers well after their breakup.

As part 1 of the Summer House reunion ended, Kyle accused West of initially pursuing Ciara for storyline purposes. Ciara then questioned West directly: “Was it all bulls–t? Did you use it for a storyline? Honestly, you and Amanda feel like the best type of revenge that you could execute.”

Source: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

West denied ever wanting to rekindle things romantically with Ciara, though Ben pointed out that his actions suggested otherwise.

“You’re so full of s–t,” Ciara added. “He told Ben that he had a crush on me and that when we were together, it was magic.

West maintained that he had been trying to protect their friendship.

“I recognize in that time I was not going to be what Ciara needed,” he explained, adding that after filming ended, the two had dinner together and he told her he wasn’t going to “jump down that rabbit hole again.”

Ciara, however, noted that despite not sleeping together, the pair continued exchanging “flirty” texts and even had two sleepovers in the fall.

“I fell short in those moments,” West admitted. “There were numerous times where I tried to make steps to not allow us to get to a romantic place or a physical place and keep it as friends.”

The conversation ended on an emotional note after Ciara called Amanda “weak” for staying involved with West.

“The best woman for West is someone who’s not going to check him on anything, and that’s totally Amanda,” she said. “She’s very mute, she’s gonna be that weak figure that he needs and he can always be the star in the relationship. So I actually think maybe it could work.”

Amanda became visibly emotional and wiped away tears while Kyle quietly told Ciara she was being “harsh.”

“That’s your wife. She’s not my wife,” Ciara replied.

Kyle softly responded, “You have every right to feel the way that you feel, but that was hard for me to hear.”

Wow, that was a lot to unpack. Part 2 of the Season 10 Summer House reunion airs Tuesday, June 2, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

Will you be watching to see if more drama unfolds between Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, and West Wilson? Tell us in the comments section.

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