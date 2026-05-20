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50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies, Vol. 23

#Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Serving Everything From ‘Soft Woman Energy’ To Rugged Romance, Vol. 23

Whether you're a woman-loving women who can serve up reads like Porsha Williams, or a bisexual baddie like Tinashe, this Women Crush Wednesday has something just for you!

Published on May 20, 2026

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Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Showcasing Range Up And Down Our Timelines, Vol. 23
Source: Instagram / porsha4real

Whether you’re a woman loving women who can serve up reads like Porsha Williams, or a bisexual baddie like Tinashe, this Women Crush Wednesday is dedicated to you!

We don’t discriminate against any of the alphabet, which is why, week by week, MadameNoire is swooning over 50 of the hottest queer queens, who live out loud and in love.

Check out this week’s WCW below.

RELATED CONTENT: #WomenCrushWednesday — 50 Queer Queens Serving Face, Body & Buckets On And Off The Court, Vol. 22

1. Porsha Williams

2. Tessa Thompson

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: "His & Hers"
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 11: Tessa Thompson attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations “His & Hers” screening and conversation at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on May 11, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

3. Lena Waithe

Paramount+'s "The Chi" Season 8 Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Lena Waithe attends Paramount+’s “The Chi” Season 8 Premiere at Paradise Club at the Times Square Edition on May 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/WireImage)

4. Tinashe

2026 BMI Pop Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Tinashe attends the 2026 BMI Pop Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 12, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)

5. NaLyssa Smith

Las Vegas Aces v Connecticut Sun
UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – MAY 15: NaLyssa Smith #3 of the Las Vegas Aces plays against the Connecticut Sun during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 15, 2026 in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

6. Brittney Griner

Las Vegas Aces v Connecticut Sun
UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – MAY 15: Brittney Griner #42 of the Connecticut Sun warms up before a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 15, 2026 in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

7. Azzi Fudd

Minnesota Lynx v Dallas Wings
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 14: Azzi Fudd #35 of the Dallas Wings handles the ball during a game against the Minnesota Lynx at College Park Center on May 14, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

8. Victoria Monet

9. Choyce Brown

10. Janae Sims

11. Kehlani

12. Sway the Pro

13. Big Boss Vette

14. Kennedy E.

15. Queen Latifah

16. Annabella

17. Heaven Grace

18. Ty Young

19. Janelle Monáe

20. KWN

21. Niecy Nash-Betts

22. RaeShanda Liles

23. Jessica Betts

24. Jesseca Harris-Dupart

25. Tia Hogue

26. wellness.liss

27. Jasmin A. Robinson

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYarTjHERai/?img_index=1

28. Chelle

29. Honey Wheat

30. Laverne Cox

31. Natasha Howard

32. Jac’Eil

33. Tonya Latrice

34. traveling.auntie

35. Kya Azeen

36. TheArti$t

37. Jozzy

38. BRE-Z

39. Murph

40. Brandi

41. Brittany Boss Britt Hodge

42. Chevena

43. Dym Mo’Nique

44. Carlneesha

45. Erin Alice Garnes

46. Liyah Adams

47. Daisha Paris

48. Yar

49. Denver Baby

50. Imani

RELATED CONTENT: Porsha Williams Isn’t the Story—Our Obsession With Policing Black Women’s Sexual Fluidity Is [Op-Ed]

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#Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Serving Everything From ‘Soft Woman Energy’ To Rugged Romance, Vol. 23 was originally published on madamenoire.com

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