Phaedra Parks Hair Looks That Prove Her Style & Range
Hair Gallery: 8 Times Phaedra Parks Proved She Is A True Hair Chameleon
- After recent RHOA chatter, we're giving her flowers the right way. From platinum curls to copper waves, Phaedra is that girl.
- Black women wear their hair in many ways, and Phaedra's versatility deserves recognition.
- Phaedra's hair, whether styled in a bob or long waves, always looks polished and expensive.
I met Phaedra Parks in New York City while she was working on a Silk campaign. Pause for reaction, because I was gagging at the opportunity. Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) fans already know Phaedra is that girl.
The Silk event focused on helping people think differently about what they put into their bodies, and Phaedra was especially interested in ensuring that Black communities were part of that conversation. She told me that mattered to her as a mother too, because she wanted her sons to have a healthy start in life and to know they had different options when it came to what they drink. We talked about the campaign, motherhood, style, and of course, RHOA.
But what I really remember most? Her hair.
At the time, Phaedra was wearing a platinum blonde style full of soft, luminous curls, and it was flawless. Not a strand was out of place. The lace was laid. The curls were plush. The hair had bounce, shine, and that expensive-looking finish most of us try to achieve.
Before the conversation was even over, I was already clocking the hair.
Phaedra Parks Does Not Play About Her Hair
Anybody who has ever watched Phaedra on one of her many reality TV appearances, or even casually scrolled past one of her photos, knows she does not take a hair moment lightly. Thanks to her stylist, Ja’Corean Perkins, her hair transformations have left people just as speechless as her reality show clapbacks.
She has worn deep brunette waves, rich copper shades, honey blonde lengths, platinum blonde glam, sleek bobs, retro flips, and soft curls that look built for a confessional chair, a funeral service, and a red carpet event at the same time. Long hair, short hair, side parts, center parts, old Hollywood volume, sharp cuts — she has done all of it.
So you can imagine my surprise when I heard recent social media chatter from RHOA. Turns out that Phaedra caught some shade from another cast member saying “prayers” for her wig.
But let me be clear. This piece is not about getting pulled into reality TV mess. Black women do not need to be put against each other over hair, beauty, a Bravo storyline, or anything else.
Our beauty is diverse. Black women do it all. We wear our hair straight, curled, waved, colored, laid, blunt-cut, flipped, teased, pressed, pinned, and parted six different ways depending on the mood.
Hair Gallery: 8 Times Phaedra Parks Proved She Is A True Hair Chameleon
Still, if the conversation is going to happen, let’s give flowers where they need to be given. Prayer or not, Phaedra’s hair blesses us every single time we see it.
And we pulled the pics to prove it. Keep scrolling for eight times Phaedra Parks showed off her hair versatility, rocking lace front looks we love.
1. Dark and Lovely
Phaedra wears this dark chocolate-brown style with a rich shine and soft movement. The side part adds drama, while the waves keep the finish polished and neat. With the teal velvet dress and gold clutch, Phaedra makes the whole look feel luxe from top to bottom.
2. Bobiana Activated
Phaedra transformed into Bobiana with this one – and did not miss. The cut keeps the focus on Phaedra’s face and makeup, while the sleek finish gives it that expensive feel.
3. Copper Red
Phaedra lights up in this long copper red hair look with soft, glamorous waves. The deep color brings warmth to her face, and the length gives the whole style that extra drama.
4. Retro Flip
Phaedra gave stylish retro vibes with this look and definitely turned heads. She rocked a bob in a longer length and blonde color. But what had us obsessed were the gorgeous flips, set perfectly at the ends.
5. Fiery Red Bob
Phaedra switches it up here with a chin-length, carrot-toned red bob styled with a side part and soft waves. The color is brighter, the cut is shorter, and the whole look feels playful with a little extra attitude. On Phaedra, this one reads sharp, fun, and very camera ready.
6. Piano Highlights
Phaedra makes this straight style with blonde running through darker hair look extra polished. The middle part keeps everything clean, while the long length lets the highlight pattern stand out.
7. Platinum Pin-Up Glam
Phaedra wears this platinum blonde style with soft curls and old-school glamour. The volume around Phaedra’s face and the sculpted shape make the look feel extra polished. Phaedra looks fully dialed in here.
8. Golden Glam Waves
Phaedra gives full star power in these big, brushed-out blonde waves. The color is warm, the curls are soft, and the finish looks smooth all the way through. With that gold dress and statement necklace, Phaedra turns the whole moment into glam.
Hair Gallery: 8 Times Phaedra Parks Proved She Is A True Hair Chameleon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com