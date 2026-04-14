Virginia, Luckiest State For Mega Millions and Powerball Winners

If you play the lottery in Virginia, you may win the Mega Millions and Powerful jackpot. According to a new study released by the Vegas Insider compared the number of Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot wins for every state. The findings concluded with states based on win frequency and the number of wins per million residents. Michigan ranked first, followed by Virginia, New York, California and Maryland.

To sum it all up, Virginia is considered one of the luckiest states for Mega Millions and Powerball.