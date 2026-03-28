Red Carpet Rundown: Salt-N-Pepa, TLC, & En Vogue Brought Iconic Style To The iHeartRadio Awards Carpet

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The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026’s red carpet was a masterclass in legendary style – literally. When hip hop and R&B legends like Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and TLC arrived at the red carpet, they shut it down.

All of these cultural it girls brought their A-game. We’re talking fits, accessories, and attitude. Each look turned heads, reminding us of why we love seeing them outside, keeping their music on repeat, and will forever try to match their fly.

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Salt-N-Pepa Brought Curves, Texture, And Rich Color To The Carpet

Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

Salt-N-Pepa stepped out in deep green looks that hit from every angle. The color alone set the tone—rich, bold, and different. Distressed fabric, frayed edges, corset tops, and layered pieces gave the outfits texture and shape.

And yes—the curves were curving.

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Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton opted to wear versions of the distressed green with pants. Salt’s look stood out with her waist detail. Pepa’s gave shape with its corset-style top and slight sweetheart neckline. Deidra “Spinderella” Roper opted for a dress. She also rocked a corset-style top that flowed into a skirt before falling into distressed fabric.

When it came to glam, this rap group was not playing. Voluminous curls, laid parts, and sculpted cheeks made them all look flawless.

TLC Kept It Sharp With Black And White Looks We Loved

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TLC stepped out in black and white coordinated looks.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas wore a crisp white suit with a deep neckline and wide-leg pants that gave length and movement. Gold heels and layered jewelry added just enough detail. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail, putting her face front and center. Her makeup was soft and glowy with a neutral lip – Chilli’s signature face slay.

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins went with black, adding texture with layered pieces and a blazer-style top that framed her upper body. Her blonde hair was straight with a side part and long bang, framing her face, and her makeup featured a soft eye and a glossy lip. Her earrings were big and bold – leveling up her short cut and entire glam look.

En Vogue Brought The Drama In (Mostly) Head-To-Toe Black Looks

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Then came En Vogue – who were “in vogue.”

Cindy Herron wore a one-shoulder dress with a sharp cut and a white feather detail that immediately stood out. Long black gloves and a wide belt defined her waist and pulled the look together. Her hair was sleek and pulled back into a low ponytail, and her makeup was defined with sharp liner, warm cheeks, and a soft lip.

Maxine Jones wore a structured black gown with a blazer featuring a deep V neckline and strong shoulders. The bottom was sheer and fun. We love how the dress hugged her body and flared slightly at the bottom. Her hair had volume with soft waves, and her makeup leaned warm with glowing skin and a glossy lip.

Terry Ellis wore a ruched black dress that hugged her body from top to bottom, paired with gloves and a structured hat that added edge. Her curls were full and defined, and her makeup stayed fresh with glowing skin and a neutral lip.

Gallery: More Celebrity Looks From The iHeartRadio Awards

Keep scrolling for more red carpet moments from the night, including appearances from Ne-Yo, Kehlani, and Justine Skye.