iHeartRadio Awards 2026 Red Carpet Style Highlights
Red Carpet Rundown: Salt-N-Pepa, TLC, & En Vogue Brought Iconic Style To The iHeartRadio Awards Carpet
- Salt-N-Pepa stunned in bold, textured green outfits that flattered their curves.
- TLC coordinated in sleek black and white looks, with Chilli and T-Boz's individual flair.
- En Vogue brought dramatic, head-to-toe black ensembles with unique details and silhouettes.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026’s red carpet was a masterclass in legendary style – literally. When hip hop and R&B legends like Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and TLC arrived at the red carpet, they shut it down.
All of these cultural it girls brought their A-game. We’re talking fits, accessories, and attitude. Each look turned heads, reminding us of why we love seeing them outside, keeping their music on repeat, and will forever try to match their fly.
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Salt-N-Pepa Brought Curves, Texture, And Rich Color To The Carpet
Salt-N-Pepa stepped out in deep green looks that hit from every angle. The color alone set the tone—rich, bold, and different. Distressed fabric, frayed edges, corset tops, and layered pieces gave the outfits texture and shape.
And yes—the curves were curving.
Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton opted to wear versions of the distressed green with pants. Salt’s look stood out with her waist detail. Pepa’s gave shape with its corset-style top and slight sweetheart neckline. Deidra “Spinderella” Roper opted for a dress. She also rocked a corset-style top that flowed into a skirt before falling into distressed fabric.
When it came to glam, this rap group was not playing. Voluminous curls, laid parts, and sculpted cheeks made them all look flawless.
TLC Kept It Sharp With Black And White Looks We Loved
TLC stepped out in black and white coordinated looks.
Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas wore a crisp white suit with a deep neckline and wide-leg pants that gave length and movement. Gold heels and layered jewelry added just enough detail. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail, putting her face front and center. Her makeup was soft and glowy with a neutral lip – Chilli’s signature face slay.
Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins went with black, adding texture with layered pieces and a blazer-style top that framed her upper body. Her blonde hair was straight with a side part and long bang, framing her face, and her makeup featured a soft eye and a glossy lip. Her earrings were big and bold – leveling up her short cut and entire glam look.
En Vogue Brought The Drama In (Mostly) Head-To-Toe Black Looks
Then came En Vogue – who were “in vogue.”
Cindy Herron wore a one-shoulder dress with a sharp cut and a white feather detail that immediately stood out. Long black gloves and a wide belt defined her waist and pulled the look together. Her hair was sleek and pulled back into a low ponytail, and her makeup was defined with sharp liner, warm cheeks, and a soft lip.
Maxine Jones wore a structured black gown with a blazer featuring a deep V neckline and strong shoulders. The bottom was sheer and fun. We love how the dress hugged her body and flared slightly at the bottom. Her hair had volume with soft waves, and her makeup leaned warm with glowing skin and a glossy lip.
Terry Ellis wore a ruched black dress that hugged her body from top to bottom, paired with gloves and a structured hat that added edge. Her curls were full and defined, and her makeup stayed fresh with glowing skin and a neutral lip.
Gallery: More Celebrity Looks From The iHeartRadio Awards
Keep scrolling for more red carpet moments from the night, including appearances from Ne-Yo, Kehlani, and Justine Skye.
Ne-Yo
Ne-Yo stepped out in a long, abstract-printed blazer that added color and texture to the carpet. He paired it with wide-leg pants and a clean white top underneath. Finished with a beanie and tinted shades, the look felt relaxed but put together.
Justine Skye
Justine Skye wore a purple mini dress with strong shoulders and a fitted waist, showcasing her shape and legs. The fabric featured subtle swirl raised detailing throughout, adding texture while keeping the focus on the color. She finished her fit with a short blonde cut and soft glam. Justine is all about the pixie these days – and we love it.
Kehlani & Shaboozey
Kehlani stepped out in a red corset top with black lace trim paired with a flowing black skirt and a high slit that showed off her tattoos. The look was everything we love about Kehlani: unexpected, bold, and sexy. Standing next to her, Shaboozey brought his everyday cowboy style. He rocked a black leather jacket, layered neutrals, and a wide-brim hat.
Ludacris
Ludacris kept it classic in an all-black look with a textured blazer, black tee, and fitted pants. Dark oversized shades completed his look – and gave all the swag.
Red Carpet Rundown: Salt-N-Pepa, TLC, & En Vogue Brought Iconic Style To The iHeartRadio Awards Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com