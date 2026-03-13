The Beauties At Bossip's Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
The Beauties At Bossip's Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
- The event curated a diverse group of Black movers and shakers in entertainment, including actors, executives, and influencers.
- Guests enjoyed good food, music, and conversation in a thoughtfully designed setting that provided a respite from the busy Oscars week.
- The goal was to create a space where Hollywood creatives could connect and recharge, away from the pressures of the industry.
The stars aligned at American Beauty, in LA’s The Grove, for a midday event that celebrated Black women in the industry ahead of the Oscars. Bossip’s inaugural Off Script luncheon was a safe space for movers and shakers in the industry, influencers, actors, and editors.
Hosted by Bossip’s Managing Editor Dani Canada, the lunch celebrated Black beauty and excellence with a toast of sunlight against a melanated backdrop. Guests enjoyed good eats, easy conversation and music by the sounds of of a DJ. The beautiful Christin Marie Studios contributed jewelry to gift bags and guests sipped Cashmere Luxe cognac for a communal toast.
According to Canada, the room was carefully curated with the help of the iOne team Cliché Wynter-Mayo, Krystal Holmes, and Alexis Felder.” Leveraging their “personal contacts, connections and detective skills they were able to get the “right people in that room.”
“We wanted Off Script to feel thoughtful and relaxing yet fun during a very busy week in Hollywood,” she explained. “We were inspired by the idea that people need a respite from the busy and a chance to simply enjoy. Seeing people laugh, have genuine conversations, and get great photos was incredibly rewarding, and I couldn’t be happier about the success of the event. The goal is to continue creating spaces where Hollywood creatives can turn off their brains, be present, and connect off script, even if it’s just for lunch.”
Among the notable attendees were Ryan Michelle Bathe, DeVon Franklin, Crystle Stewart, Taylor Polidore Williams, Bevy Smith, and Torrei Hart who joined executives and entertainment insiders for the afternoon event.
Keep scrolling for the melanated beauties and gents at Bossip’s Off Script Pre-Oscars lunch.
Taylor Polidore
Ryan Michelle Bathe
Torrei Hart
DeVon Franklin
Nina Parker
Bevy Smith
Crystal Stewart
Kyle Anfernee
Go Go Marrow
Rodney Rikai
Danielle Young and Danielle Canada
Cliché Wynter-Mayo
Christin Marie
Krystal Holmes
Arianna Drummond
Gia Peppers
James Ward
Dani Canada
Shamika Sanders
Brande Victorian
The Beauties At Bossip's Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com