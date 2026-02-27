Red Carpet Rundown: Swoon-Worthy Celebrity Looks From The 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors

Source: Getty

On February 26, the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors brought Black Hollywood to Los Angeles in fashion looks we are obsessed with. As one of the lead-up events to the main ceremony on February 28, the event always give us a preview of what’s coming—and if this red carpet was any indication, we’re in for drama, polish, and pure Black excellence.





From Kerry Washington to Sherri Shepherd, the NAACP red carpet was filled with whimsy, bright color, sculptural silhouettes, and gowns that felt almost 3-D. Think body-hugging columns, dramatic trains, architectural corsetry, and flirty textures.





Sherri Shepherd Stuns In Black Velvet And Gold With A Pink Train Moment

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty





Sherri was breathtaking. Period. Coming off the heels of news of her talk show cancellation, the comedian was clearly unbothered. Sis is booked, busy, and beautiful.





She wore a black halter velvet gown topped with a striking gold corset detail that cinched her waist and kept everything snatched. The bright pink satin duster with an exaggerated train was the moment. It floated behind her as she worked the carpet from pose to pose.

Her short, softly curled bob framed her cheeks beautifully, and her glam was turned all the way up—glitter, bronzer, and glow that played perfectly with the gold and hot pink. She looked gorgeous.





Kerry Washington Keeps It Sleek On The NAACP Red Carpet In Pearls And A Sculpted Column Dress



Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Kerry also delivered. She stepped out in a sleek, ankle-length black column dress with skinny straps. Pearl detailing lined the bodice and neckline before curving into the straps themselves.

The pearls traced her shape like the dress was made just for her. The Scandal star styled her hair in a romantic updo with a soft side bang and curls that added just enough drama.





And they weren’t alone. The Creative Honors continues to be one of our favorite carpets for a reason—it honors creativity, influence, and heritage, and the style always shows up.





Scroll through our gallery of standout looks below.

