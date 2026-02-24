Listen Live
Trump Demands Netflix Fire Susan Rice From Board

Published on February 24, 2026

Published on February 24, 2026

Donald Trump is misusing his power again as he is threatening Netflix to fire long-time board member and Democrat Susan Rice or face consequences with the getting partnership with Warner Bros. Rice, the former U.S. Ambassador and National Security Advisor to President Obama and Director of White House Domestic Policy Council under President Biden, recently spoke out against Trump’s policies and the horrible effects on taxpayers during a podcast.

