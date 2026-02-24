Trump Demands Netflix Fire Susan Rice From Board
Donald Trump is misusing his power again as he is threatening Netflix to fire long-time board member and Democrat Susan Rice or face consequences with the getting partnership with Warner Bros. Rice, the former U.S. Ambassador and National Security Advisor to President Obama and Director of White House Domestic Policy Council under President Biden, recently spoke out against Trump’s policies and the horrible effects on taxpayers during a podcast.
See full story here
More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM