10 Mary J. Blige Songs We Need To Hear On Her Vegas Residency

Bryan Steffy

Mary J. Blige is back and ready to reclaim her throne! This time around though, the incomparable Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is choosing Las Vegas to call her royal palace as she embarks on a first-ever residency series at Dolby Live in Park MGM.

Dubbed My Life, My Story, the two-stint live concert will run its first leg during the first week of May 2026, with recommencement scheduled for the second week of July 2026.

What a way to kick off a milestone 55th birthday week — go Mary!

A quote from the Queen herself regarding the My Life, My Story Vegas Residency below, via USA Today:

“‘I’ve been so excited to announce this Vegas residency,’ Blige said in a release alongside the announcement. ‘Creating a show like this has been something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a chance to get my fans together from all over – different cities, states, and countries – to experience something together. My Life, My Story will be just that – with some surprises for my fans that have been there through it all. See you in May!’

It appears cardmembers for Citi® / AAdvantage® will have presale access to purchase tickets beginning tomorrow (January 13) bright and early at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET via Citi Entertainment. The artist presale will then begin on Wednesday (January 14) at 10 AM PT / 1PM ET. Finally, MGM Rewards and MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program members, in addition to Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will get the chance to purchase presale tickets on Thursday (January 15) at 10AM PT / 1 PM ET before the general sale begins this Friday (January 16) at 10AM PT / 1 PM ET via ticketmaster.com.

As we await more announcements from MJB Da MVP on this upcoming career-defining moment, we had to put in our personal requests in when it comes to which hits we absolutely need to hear. We think you’ll all highly agree.

Keep scrolling to see the defining hits that we’ll be listening for when Mary J. Blige’s My Life, My Story Las Vegas Residency finally kicks off this spring:

1. “Real Love” (1992)

We’ve got to go back to where it all started!