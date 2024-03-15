Listen Live
News

The DOJ Has Addressed McDonald’s Broken Ice Cream Machines

Free the McFlurry.

Published on March 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stone Soul Vendor Graphics
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
McDonald's Reports 14 Percent Revenue Increase In Third Quarter Earnings

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

It seems the complaints behind McDonald’s ice cream machines have hit the fed’s radar. The DOJ has formally addressed their faulty equipment.

The Verge is reporting that the global fast food chain’s signature soft-serve dessert is the topic of discussion for not only the United States Department Of Justice but also the Federal Trade Commission. On Thursday, March 14 both the agencies submitted a joint filing regarding the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. In essence the DMCA criminalizes any production, deviation and repairing of any copyrighted works.

The act covers all McDonald’s ice cream machines as they regard to as “commercial and industrial equipment.” These appliances are actually purchased from Taylor Products Inc., an ice cream equipment supplier based out of Edison, New Jersey, thus they are the only party who can perform repairs on the machines. Furthermore, the technicians who are licensed to service the machines are few and far between. The DOJ’s submission asking that the DMCA be reviewed citing “renewing and expanding repair-related exemptions would promote competition in markets for replacement parts, repair, and maintenance services, as well as facilitate competition in markets for repairable products.”

According to Gizmodo restaurants lose an average of $625 dollars a day when their ice cream machines are inoperative. McDonald’s has yet to formally comment on the DOJ’s filing.

The DOJ Has Addressed McDonald’s Broken Ice Cream Machines  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
News

The DOJ Has Addressed McDonald’s Broken Ice Cream Machines

Local

Multi-Media Personality and Cancer Survivor Sheilah Belle, Releases New Book ‘Journey In The Journey: Mind, Body and Soul’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Entertainment

Pharrell Williams Is Making A LEGO Movie About His Life

Local

Washington Wizards January 2024 Highlights

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Usher Shares Some Secrets From His Super Bowl Halftime Show

2015 Holiday Jam Concert
Entertainment News

Ralph Tresvant’s Ex-Wife Shelly And Her Dark Road

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Firedd From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close