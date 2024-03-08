Meek Mill Vows to Investigate Recent “Attacks” on Black Artists and Leaders, Announces Plans to Move to Africa

Meek Mill has taken a firm stance against what he perceives as targeted “attacks” on Black artists and leaders, particularly following his involvement in one of Diddy’s recent sexual assault lawsuits.

The rapper made his intentions clear in a series of tweets posted on Twitter (X) on Monday (March 4), where he highlighted the influence of major corporations and defended his sexuality.

“I just hired investigators to see who been starting these cyber attacks against black artists and leaders,” Meek expressed, shedding light on what he believes to be deliberate efforts to undermine the Black community. He lamented the proliferation of damaging blog posts and narratives that he feels negatively impact the Black community’s image.

In a subsequent tweet, Meek Mill implicated the same companies behind these alleged cyber attacks in Kodak Black’s mental health struggles, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation. “A big company powered ‘I know the perc was fake but I still ate’ now we praying for yak mental,” he wrote, underscoring the need for unity and support within the community.

Prior to his announcement about the investigation, Meek Mill reposted a video from social media influencer Ariadna Jacobs, suggesting that Hollywood was attempting to “silence” him. The video, a response to Meek Mill’s previous tweet, showcased various media figures criticizing his involvement in American politics.

In addition to addressing these concerns, Meek Mill also revealed his contemplation of relocating to Africa, with Ghana emerging as a potential destination. Citing growing crime rates and insecurity in America, he expressed a desire to obtain citizenship in Ghana, believing that Africa offers a safer and more stable environment. Meek emphasized his willingness to pursue dual citizenship if permitted, reaffirming his commitment to seeking refuge from what he sees as systemic oppression in America.

“I wanna get citizenship in Ghana!!!! America is made to tear black men down if you don’t follow orders!

