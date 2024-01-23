Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Posts ‘Hospital Selfie’ While Recovering From A Stroke

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Cori Broadus, daughter of Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante, is recovering from a stroke. The 24-year-old suffered a heart incident last week. While Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante have not publicly commented on their daughter’s health, Cori has been updating fans and family members on Instagram.

Multiple sources have reported her temporary posts and updates on social media.

“God is working overtime you hear me! My kidneys were doing terrible…doctors came in this AM and said they are improving so much,” Cori wrote on her Instagram Stories Jan. 21. Alongside her written health update, she posted a selfie from what appears to be a hospital bathroom, giving a thumbs-up.

Just one day prior, Cori took to her IG Stories with another update. According to People, she wrote, “Again I’m human and I go through s— like everybody else which is why I’m so open about my life because I know I feel alone,” she wrote. “But we are never alone, someone is always going through damn near the same. Still here hoping to be home soon.”

Cori’s battle with lupus, a common chronic disease in Black women

Cori first announced her stroke on social media Thursday, Jan. 18. She did not disclose any health conditions that may have led to the stroke, but she has been public about her battle with lupus. Snoop’s only daughter spoke to People about her condition and changes to her lifestyle. Since being diagnosed with lupus, she has been looking at herbs, healthy foods and holistic treatment.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body, from skin and joints to organs. The Lupus Foundation of America says that lupus is three times more common in Black women than in Caucasian women, and as many as 1 in 250 Black women will develop lupus.

The same organization has published 2020 stats on possible connections between lupus and strokes.

We wish Cori a speedy recovery.

