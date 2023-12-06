Where to Stream Popular Holiday Films

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

STATEWIDE — This winter season, you may be looking for some new (or old) films to help you get into the Holiday Spirit.

Many classics are currently available through online streaming services, as are a variety of newer Christmas movies. Continue reading to find out where you can watch some of this year’s popular titles.

New This Year:

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – Netflix

Best. Christmas. Ever! – Netflix

Candy Cane Lane – Prime Video

Dashing Through the Snow – Disney+

Family Switch – Netflix

The Naughty Nine – Disney+

Family Films:

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) – Apple TV+

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) – Disney+

A Christmas Story (1983) – Max

Arthur Christmas (2011) – Max

The Christmas Chronicles (2018) – Netflix

Gremlins (1984) – Max

The Grinch (2018) – Peacock

Home Alone (1990) – Disney+, Starz

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) – fuboTV

Klaus (2019) – Netflix

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) – Disney+, Hulu

The Polar Express (2004) – Max, Hulu

Prancer (1989) – AMC+, Philo

Rise of the Guardians (2012) – Paramount+, The Roku Channel

The Santa Clause (1994) – Disney+

Holiday Films for Mom and Dad:

8-Bit Christmas (2021) – Max

Bad Santa (2003) – Paramount+, Pluto TV

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) – Showtime

Christmas with the Kranks (2004) – Prime Video

Elf (2003) – Max, Hulu, Philo

The Family Man (2000) – Peacock, fuboTV

Four Christmases (2008) – Max, Hulu

Holidate (2020) – Netflix

Krampus (2015) – Peacock

Last Christmas (2019) – Prime Video

Love Actually (2003) – Netflix, AMC+, Philo

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) – Prime Video

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) – Max, Hulu, Philo

Scrooged (1988) – Prime Video, Paramount+, Pluto TV

Violent Night (2022) – Prime Video

While You Were Sleeping (1995) – Disney+

Christmas Classics:

The Bishop’s Wife (1947) – Prime Video, Peacock, Pluto TV, YouTube

A Christmas Carol (1938) – Max

Christmas in Connecticut (1945) – Max

Holiday Affair (1949) – Max

Holiday Inn (1942) – Prime Video

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) – Prime Video, The Roku Channel, fuboTV

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) – Max

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) – Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, AMC+, Philo

The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945) – Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Tubi

White Christmas (1954) – Netflix

