Tweet calls into the station to talk to Mina Saywhat about her concert with Lil Mo’ and Monica and today’s state of RNB music!
Watch the full interview below!
Tweet Says Today’s RNB Music is ‘Microwavable’ was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Radio One and Miss Community Clovia Toy Drive
-
Korie Kellogg, Ex-Wife of Miami Heat Player Eddy Curry, Jailed for Allegedly Whooping Her Child
-
Diddy's Relationship With Al B. Sure's Son Quincy!
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Former Police Chief Alfred Durham In Favor Of Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
-
Buy Black RVA
-
Virginia Teen’s Cancer Treatment Soap Earns National Science Prize