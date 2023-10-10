JT Talks Goals, Boundaries, And More In ‘Interview’ Magazine

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

JT styles on ’em in Interview magazine’s Fall issue. The Miami native is covered in fashionable Fendi threads for the photos. And during the interview with fellow rapper Kali Uchis, she holds no punches when discussing her boundaries, worth, and more.

JT is gearing up to take the music industry by storm. Fresh off of New York Fashion Week and the MTV Video Music Awards, the femcee is reflecting on her goals as a music artist. In her recent interview with Interview magazine, JT tells Uchis she wants to return to the hungry artist she once was pre-industry. “I want to have that same belief in myself that I had years ago, and I feel like the industry sucked that out of all of us. We stopped believing in ourselves, how we was when we had nothing and our backs was against the wall. Now we’re up against bigger machines, but I want to get back into that space, like tunnel vision,” stated the “No Bars” lyricist.

JT for Interview Magazine

Growing up in Miami, JT has had to protect herself at all costs, and that way of living has toppled over into her career. She’s found herself in various situations where she’s had to speak up for herself. And while she’s sometimes deemed inappropriate for doing so, the artist says she has no plans on waiving her boundaries. “I’m never going out of my way to be nice to somebody that I don’t like. I don’t care what nobody else thinks because I don’t wake up with these people”, JT said.

When asked what type of legacy she wanted to leave, the one-half City Girl group member expressed that, among other things, she wants to continue to break colorism barriers in the music industry. “I never had a problem making it because I was the shit in my city. But when I got into the industry on a different level, it was like, nah, that is not the standard. So, for the tables to be turning right now and everybody to be like, “JT is so pretty,” I love that. That was one barrier that I did break down, to be looked at as a beautiful Black girl and for other girls to say, “Oh my god, I look like JT.” I get that all the time,” voiced the star.

Read the full article here.

JT Talks Goals, Boundaries, And More In ‘Interview’ Magazine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com