Rickey Smiley on Custody Battles: Stop Weaponizing Children [LISTEN]

Far too often innocent children are caught in the crossfire of family and relationship feuds. Unfortunately, many parents, grandparents, and other loved ones are given unfair visitation rights at the helm of the custodial parents. This is a topic Rickey knows well, and is opening up about his custoday battle in an emotional address.

After the death of his son, comedian Brandon Smiley, Rickey has shared that his relationship with his Brandon’s daughter unfortunately became strained due to family differences.

He and the cast share a public service announcement to families and individuals who are experiencing a similar tragedy. In the meantime, we’re praying for the absolute best outcome for Rickey, Brandon’s mother and step-father, and the entire Smiley family.

