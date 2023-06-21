House of Delegates (79th District)
Rae Cousins -primary winner
House of Delegates (81st District)
Delegate Deloris McQueen -incumbent winner
Senate (13th District)
Lashrecse Aired -primary winner
Senate (14th District)
Lamont Bagby -incumbent winner
Senate (18th District)
Louise Lucas -incumbent winner
Click Here For Democratic results
Click Here For Republican Results
2023 Virginia Primary Elections Unofficial Results Are In was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
