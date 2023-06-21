Local

2023 Virginia Primary Elections Unofficial Results Are In

Published on June 21, 2023

Virginia Voting

The unofficial results are in for the 2023 Virginia Primary Elections! The results are in for our listening area in central Virginia. The official results will be certified within two weeks via the Virginia Electoral Board.

House of Delegates (79th District)

Rae Cousins -primary winner 

House of Delegates (81st District)

Delegate Deloris McQueen -incumbent winner

Senate (13th District)

Lashrecse Aired -primary winner 

Senate (14th District)

Lamont Bagby -incumbent winner 

Senate (18th District)

Louise Lucas -incumbent winner 

For live updated results on both the Republican and Democratic parties please visit the links below!

Click Here For Democratic results

Click Here For Republican Results

