Tina Knowles Shares Wisdom on Legacy, Motherhood & Self-Care at Her Legacy

Knowles believes legacy is about passing down lessons and values, not celebrity status.

She encouraged her daughters to be confident in their intelligence and capabilities.

Knowles has learned the importance of self-care and feeling 'enough' despite life's challenges.

Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson

Tina Knowles Shares Wisdom on Legacy, Motherhood and Self-Care

Behind the scenes at Her Legacy on May 2, Tina Knowles offered a warm, candid reflection on family, faith and the lessons she hopes will live far beyond fame.

Speaking with radio talents Mir.I.Am and RoyalTea, Knowles said the role that shaped her most was not just motherhood, but the full range of experiences that made her who she is.

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“I would think all of them,” she said when asked which role brought her the most growth. “All of those things make me who I am.” She added that being a mother, entrepreneur, mentor and mentee each helped shape her life.

Knowles also shared how she built confidence in her daughters early.

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“I told them that they were intelligent, that they were capable, that they were talented,” she said. “They could be anything they wanted to be, but they had to work really hard to get it.”

When the conversation turned to legacy, Knowles made clear that her definition has little to do with celebrity.

“I think legacy has very little to do with fame,” she said. “It has to do with the lessons, the values that you pass on to your next generation.”

She recalled wisdom handed down from her own mother and how those messages continue through her children and grandchildren.

“You got to be cute on the inside,” she said, describing the kind of values she hopes endure for years to come.

Knowles also spoke openly about how motherhood has changed as her daughters have grown older. After facing breast cancer, she said, their relationship shifted in a powerful way.

“The roles reversed, and they were mothering me,” she said.

Faith, she added, has remained her anchor through life’s highs and lows.

“God has been there for me throughout everything I’ve been through in my life,” she said. “It’s gotten me through everything.”

Now, in what she called “the best season” of her life, Knowles said she has learned a deeper lesson about self-worth.

“I wake up every day feeling like I am enough,” she said.

Still, she admitted self-care is a work in progress.

“I have not done a great job in my life of pouring into myself,” she said. But these days, she is making space to rest, reset and believe she is worth that time.

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Tina Knowles Shares Wisdom on Legacy, Motherhood & Self-Care at Her Legacy was originally published on foxync.com