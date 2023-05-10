Yung Miami was spotted on Instagram this weekend absolutely serving in a two piece crocheted look that was everything! The beauty wore the fit for her latest taping of “Caresha Please” and was sure to give us style goals in the process.
Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her killer style and banging body in the fashionable ensemble while posing for Instagram. The two piece Retrofete outfit fit her like a glove and featured a bone colored bandeau top and matching pencil skirt. She paired the look with matching bone colored heels and wore a nude, glossy lip to match the monochromatic slay.
As for her hair, she wore her tresses in a sleek and straight style with a side part and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram. “Caresha please.. Please Caresha,” she wrote as the post’s caption.
Check out the fashionable photo set below.
“Outfit ”one of the rapper’s IG followers commented on the post while another wrote, “U look fire,” underneath the gorgeous photo dump.
Caresha please, let us breathe! She looks too good!
Beauties, what do you think about the city girl’s latest slay?
DON’T MISS…
Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion
Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket
Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram
Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion
Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket
Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram
Yung Miami Slays In A Two Piece Retrofete Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Jazmine Sullivan & SWV Shut The Stage Down At Something In The Water! [Watch]
-
Serena Williams Announces Baby No. 2 Before 2023 Met Gala
-
Freaknik Reunion 2023 Summer Jumpoff
-
Jalen Rose Files For Divorce From Molly Qerim
-
Hot Spot: Mary J. Blige Named One Of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People In 2022 [WATCH]
-
Anna Nicole Smith Gets No Money From Husband's Fortune, Says Court
-
19 Sexy Pictures Of Paula Patton (PHOTOS)
-
Teacher Appreciation Week Contest - Nominate an Educator Today!