99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Don’t miss your chance to have A Seat at The Table. Presented by Radio ONE, this is a one-night only event talking place at the Black History Museum on Friday, February 24th from 6-8pm. This exciting talk will feature Kevin J. King and Dame Dash, and will tackle subjects like Entrepreneurship, Artistry and will also feature a very special Q&A Session you won’t wanna miss.

REGISTRATION BEGINS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 at NOON.

Admission is free but register as soon, as seats will go fast and space is limited!

Free Event – A Seat At The Table with Dame Dash and Kevin J King: Feb 24th was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com