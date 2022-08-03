McDonald’s Employee Shot Over Cold French Fries

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

A McDonald’s employee in New York was shot by a deranged customer’s son after they received cold french fries. Maybe they should’ve gone to Wendy’s.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

A McDonald’s worker was shot in the neck and critically wounded Monday evening in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, allegedly by the son of a customer who had argued with the victim over cold French fries, according to police and sources.

The incident began when the 23-year-old worker and the customer got into a verbal dispute related to her order at the McDonald’s on Fulton Street near Throop Avenue around 7 p.m., authorities said.

Police sources told FOX 8 sister station WPIX that the customer claimed her fries were cold and requested that the worker prepare a new batch.

Life is too short to be so upset over fast food. Hopefully, the victim, in this case is OK.

