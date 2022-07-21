99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

President Biden has tested positive for Covid-19.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to USA Today the White House has been taking extra steps to protect Biden from the virus, as multiple staff members have recently been stricken by it.

The 79-year-old president made health news yesterday as well after a video made rounds online of Biden appearing to announce that he’s currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Biden was speaking at a former coal mine plant in Massachusetts about climate change. The White House later clarified that he was referring to skin cancer treatment he had undergone before assuming his role as POTUS.

We’ll have more details as they emerge.

The Latest:

Getting Real with Virginia Housing

Sign-Up For KISS FM′s VIP Club Email Newsletter!

Kiss Richmond Text Club Consent & E-Sign

President Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19

Mike Tyson Believes He Will Die ‘Really Soon’

Beyoncé Unveils Tracklist For “Renaissance”

Black Girl Magic: 13 Year Old Alena Analeigh Wicker Accepted To Medical School

Trina’s 17-Year-Old Niece Shot & Killed In Miami

Megan Thee Stallion Slays On Instagram In A Little Black Dress

Lizzo Is Fabulously Wrapped In Balenciaga-logo Caution Tape On The Cover Of Elle UK

Hot Spot: Mo’Nique Finally Gets Her Netflix Stand-Up Special [WATCH]

Gary’s Tea: Kim Burrell & T.D. Jakes Are Upsetting The Saints With Offensive Church Sermons [WATCH]

Trailing In The Primary Election, Marilyn Mosby Vows To ‘Fight … Until Every Single Vote Is Counted’

President Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com