Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Step Out In Their Best Fits For Date Night

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker took a quick flick for the 'Gram while posing in their best fits for date night.

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Host Reelz on Wheels Benefit Screening Of "Crazy Rich Asians"

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It’s a fancy date night for Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker as the two stepped out in their best ensembles this evening and looked absolutely stunning!

Taking to Instagram, the Kandi & The Gang reality star posed in her sexy, Herve Leger black dress that featured cut-out detailing throughout. She paired the look with black and silver Tom Ford heels and wore Swarovski earrings to add a bit of bling to her classic look. As for her hair, she wore her locs straight down and behind her ear to show off her diamond-encrusted earrings and she was all smiles while standing next to her dapper hubby for their IG photoshoot. Todd stood by and matched his wife’s fly, donning a double-breasted, pinstriped suit by Suits Supply. He paired the look with shoes from Common Projects and accessorized his ensemble with a detailed watch.

“With you by my side I can do anything! 😍❤,” the singer captioned the adorable photo set of her and her hubby before tagging their outfit details in the caption. Check out their fly looks below.

Kandi’s 9.6 million Instagram followers loved this look just as much as we did as many of them took to her comment section to share their stamps of approval. “Y’all look so beautiful 🔥🔥,” one fan commented while another wrote, “You look beautiful @kandi 🔥🔥🔥,” and still another commented, “😍😍 beautiful couple! I just love love ❤.”

They look good!

You can catch more of Kandi and Todd in the singer’s sixth Bravo spinoff series Kandi & The Gang, where the 45-year-old shows off her family, including Mama Joyce, and the staff at her Old Lady Gang (OLG) restaurant in the series. The new family-oriented series is airing now on Bravo. Will you be watching?

Don’t miss… 

Kandi Burruss: Can’t Knock The Hustle

The Fashion Credits: Kandi Burruss Wears Dolce & Gabbana On HB’s Digital Cover

 

