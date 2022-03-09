Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Smokey Robinson Receives Mixed Emotions About Saying He ‘Resents’ Being Called ‘African American’

Keep Memory Alive 25th Annual Power of Love Gala

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

The Motown legend is receiving mixed reactions to his comments saying that he resents being called African-American and would rather be called Black.
It started with his poem “A Black American” that he performed 18 years ago at “Russell Simmons Presents Def Poetry” that discussed racial identity that sparked the conversation in current times.  

In a virtual interview last month on “The View” he opened up with the poem that “turned into an animation by a teacher trying to educate his students about the Black experience during Black History Month.” He then began speaking on what it meant to him to be Black.

“I resent being called African American because Black people have contributed so much to the development of the United States of America,” he said. “I think that when you do that, you’re disclaiming all the things, the contributions that Black people have made to America.”

“You see, I consider myself to be a Black American, and I enjoy being called Black, and Black has been so negativized as a color down throughout history by those who wanted to negativize it. And so, it spilled over into the Black community and to the Black people. And even Black people back in the day calling each other Black was a sign for a fight,” he continued. “I resent being called African American because Black people have contributed so much to the development of the United States of America. The wonderful Black American who served in the armed forces and gave their lives in all the wars. They did not do that for Timbuktu or Capetown, or Kenya. They did that for Louisiana and Mississippi and Texas and Virginia. Okay? So that’s how I feel about it.”

Some viewers felt that his philosophy was confusing and he received backlash for his comments.

Some agreed with him and felt that what he said was correct.

 

Watch the interview and gauge your opinion on the topic below.

[caption id="attachment_4517050" align="aligncenter" width="760"] Source: E. Neitzel / Getty[/caption] Happy International Women's Day! As we're getting closer for She Is… Virtual Women's Empowerment Summit happening on March 30th, we're excited for all of the honorees and performances! The power women hold is indescribable! Below are 5 of the many women who have changed the game and made history during the year of 2022. Of course, we're only a quarter through the year so we have no doubt there will be many more doing the same!

 

Smokey Robinson Receives Mixed Emotions About Saying He ‘Resents’ Being Called ‘African American’  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

