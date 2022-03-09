Gary’s Tea: Nicki Minaj Shows Her Soft Spot For Black Men, Says Black Men Need More Emotional Nurturing [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is showing her soft spot for Black men. In a recent interview, she explained that Black men need more love and nurturing in their lives.

“Dear Black men, I f*cking love you. Dear Black men, I appreciate you. Dear Black men, you are needed and wanted, and dear Black men, you are the only men on this planet that, as little boys, you don’t get to be nurtured and treated like a child, like a baby, like someone’s thing that needs to be loved and hugged and kissed and told that we love you,” the rapper said.

In other news, Dolly Parton says she wants to work with Cardi B. and Smokey Robinson explains why he would rather be called Black instead of African-American.

