Reginae Carter Serves Face And Body At Burberry’s SS 22 Presentation

Burberry, if you're looking for a model, Reginae might be your girl.

The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

For the next couple of weeks, designers everywhere will be celebrating fashion with runway shows and presentations. We are currently in the middle of NYFW, and then the baton will go to London, Milan, and Paris.

Luxury designer Burberry held a runway presentation for their Spring Summer 22 collection, and it featured a few notable celebrities. Among them was Reginae Carter, who wore a Burberry RE 22 ensemble and Jessica Rich pumps.

She captioned her photo, “Caring doesn’t really go with my outfit 😏✨

Carter donned a soft glam beauty beat, and her hair styled in a center part that left her tresses cascading down her back.

The Toya Johnson and Lil Wayne hybrid has an excellent eye for fashion. She often wears things that embody her urban yet feminine style. This curve-hugging Burberry outfit is exactly what people want to see sitting front row.

This look is just the beginning for Carter. I have a feeling we’ll be seeing more fun, stylish ensembles from the 23-year-old socialite. Honestly, I enjoy watching her serve us fashion with a side of sass. Everything about her is bold, confident, and unapologetic.

What do you think? Do you love the outfit Reginae Carter wore to Burberry’s SS 22 presentation?

Reginae Carter Serves Face And Body At Burberry’s SS 22 Presentation  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

