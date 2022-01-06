Brandy Serves Looks And Confidence In A Hot Pink Aliette Suit

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

If Brandy Norwood is going to do anything at all, she’s going to serve us some killer looks. The 42-year-old singer and actress gave us complete fashion inspiration in her latest Instagram post.

Dressed in a hot pink Aliette suit, pink Jude Benhalim earrings, and a necklace and rings by Shay Jewelry, the Queens actress gave effortless glamor for the camera.

In her Instagram post she wrote:

“I pinky swear I’m fine

Loooove y’all

Swipe to the END

Suit – @alietteny

Earrings – @jude.benhalim

Necklace/rings- @shayjewelry

#aka ”

Although we were all in love with Brandy’s look, she let us know that no one loves it more than she does.

“Now dammit, you shouldn’t be this damn cute, okay? You shouldn’t be this damn cute, right now,” the singer exclaimed. “Yes, I had hair and makeup come over and get me ready but dammit, I got a canvas. Deal with it. I’m talking to the people that’s hating, not to the ones that already agree that I’m fine. I love ya’ll. Ya’ll know I’m not cocky, but today I feel it! I’m fine as f*ck today ya’ll. Deal with it,” she said.

You better big up yourself, Brandy! Confidence is the best accessory to have, and our girl has that on lock. What do you think? Are you loving her in this look?

