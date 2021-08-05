Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Simone Biles Shares That Her Aunt Died While She Was Away At The Tokyo Olympics

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 11

Source: Laurence Griffiths / Getty

Simone Biles’ time in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics has been a trying one. She withdrew from the women’s team competition due to mental health struggles and was criticized publicly and harshly for it. Biles then had a case of the “twisties,” where she would lose control of her body while performing an acrobatic move and not know how she was going to land. She recently revealed that she has also suffered a death in her family. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

The 24-year-old said she suffered another blow when she learned that her paternal aunt died earlier this week.

“At the end of the day, people don’t understand what we are going through,” Biles said during a news conference. “Two days ago, I woke up and my aunt unexpectedly passed, and it wasn’t any easier being here at the Olympic Games.”

Despite the hurdles she had to overcome during the Olympics, she has re-entered the games and won a bronze medal in the balance beam finals. The win helped her secure her seventh Olympic medal.

Biles said that even though the Olympics was an emotional rollercoaster for her, the conversation that was started around mental health is important.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Definitely bringing a light to the conversation of mental health, it’s something that people go through a lot that is kind of pushed under the rug,” she said. “I feel like we’re not just entertainment, we’re humans, as well, and we have feelings.”

Now that she is headed home, Biles shared on social media that she isn’t leaving with any regrets after going through the ups and downs of this experience.

“Not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second Olympics would go but blessed to represent the USA,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ll forever cherish this unique Olympic experience. Thanks, everyone for the endless love and support. I’m truly grateful.”

She added that “leaving Tokyo with 2 more Olympic medals to add to my collection isn’t too shabby!”

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

LATEST POSTS:

Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawl

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawl

Continue reading Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawl

Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawl

[caption id="attachment_3416233" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] There’s been a lot of chatter regarding Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka’s early departure from the Tokyo Olympics. While the world is used to seeing athletes ignore their bodies and mental well-beings to power through challenges, both Biles and Osaka are changing the narrative. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Since the news broke, celebrities took to social media to show their support for Biles. From our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama to boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, people stood in solidarity to support the 24-year old gymnast who has won a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals. https://twitter.com/USAGym/status/1420266286441922562 Early this morning, the USA Gymnastics twitter account updated us on the final status of Simone’s decision and reinforced why she is indeed a role model to the rest of the world. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  “After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many,” they wrote. In case you missed it, here are some other celebrities that used their voice to stand with our forever champion, Simone Biles.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Simone Biles Shares That Her Aunt Died While She Was Away At The Tokyo Olympics  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

Nike To Drop “Classic Edition” Retro Jerseys For…

 15 hours ago
08.05.21

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

 16 hours ago
08.05.21

HHW Review: Isaiah Rashad Embraces The Towering Arc…

 16 hours ago
08.05.21

Penniless Piper: R. Kelly Says He’s Broke Weeks…

 17 hours ago
08.05.21

Oh Word?: 5’8″ Rapper Big Sean Claims Chiropractor…

 19 hours ago
08.05.21

T.I. Was All Smiles While Breaking Down His…

 21 hours ago
08.05.21

President Barack Obama’s Birthday Bash Cuts Down Guest…

 22 hours ago
08.05.21

Halle Berry Gives Us Summer Body Goals In…

 2 days ago
08.04.21

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

 2 days ago
08.04.21

Biz Markie Honored By Hip-Hop Royalty At Long…

 2 days ago
08.04.21
Photos
Close