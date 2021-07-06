VIDEO: Massive Fireworks Explosion Injures Four At Ohio Block Party

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

A Fourth of July block party in Toledo became a scene of chaos over the holiday weekend, as police say stacks of fireworks near a rental truck ignited, causing a fiery explosion that was caught on tape.

NBC4 shared the footage, which was filmed by a resident of the neighborhood. In the clip, individuals can be seen shouting and fleeing from the explosion. The rental truck briefly caught fire during the Sunday night scare.

The news outlet reports that four people were hurt but none of the injuries are life threatening.

