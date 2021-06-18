Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

President Biden Officially Makes Juneteenth A National Holiday

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Juneteenth Celebration

Source: Henrico County / Henrico County

President Joe Biden signed legislation into law on Thursday establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a US federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United. The ceremony took place in the East Room with members of Congress, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, local elected officials, community leaders and activists. The President specifically noted activist Opal Lee, who campaigned to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday, was in attendance.

Biden stated: “I have to say to you, I’ve only been president for several months, but I think this will go down, for me, as one of the greatest honors I will have as president. I regret that my grandchildren aren’t here, because this is a really, really, really important moment in our history. By making Juneteenth a federal holiday, all Americans can feel the power of this day and learn from our history — and celebrate progress and grapple with the distance we’ve come (and) the distance we have to travel.”

See story here

 

 

President Biden Officially Makes Juneteenth A National Holiday

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Big Boi Lists “The Dungeon” Recording Studio On…
 15 hours ago
06.18.21
LeBron James Criticizes NBA’s Condensed Schedule Following Kawhi…
 22 hours ago
06.18.21
Protected: ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Star Ilfenesh Hadera Dishes…
 23 hours ago
06.18.21
Ciara Celebrates Her 39 LB Weight Loss Since…
 1 day ago
06.18.21
Big Boi Opens The Doors To ‘The Dungeon’…
 1 day ago
06.18.21
The Senate Unanimously Votes To Make Juneteenth A…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Jiveon or Gustin? R&B Singers Justine Skye and…
 2 days ago
06.17.21
Beats Officially Unveils Its New Wireless Studio Buds
 3 days ago
06.16.21
Virgil Abloh To Drop 50 “Different” Off-White Nike…
 3 days ago
06.16.21
Damn Shawty: FreakNik Is Returning To Atlanta In…
 3 days ago
06.16.21
Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Teaming With LAUSD…
 3 days ago
06.16.21
15 items
Black Twitter Goes To War With Itself Over…
 4 days ago
06.15.21
Pharrell Williams Set To Open Private School For…
 4 days ago
06.15.21
Black-Owned Luxury Shoe Brand Keeyahri Debuts the Sarah…
 4 days ago
06.14.21
Photos
Close