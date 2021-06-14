Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Teen That recorded George Floyd Murder Gets Pulitzer Prize Special Citation

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
George Floyd Mural Houston

Source: @keepitupwitherica / @keepitupwitherica

Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the video showing the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, was awarded a 2021 Pulitzer Prize Special Citation. According to the Pulitzer Prize Board,  Frazier won the citation “for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”

The award comes with a monetary prize of $15,000, according to Edward Kliment, a spokesperson for the Columbia University Pulitzer Prize organization. Previous special citations have been awarded to Ida B. Wells, Aretha Franklin and Duke Ellington.

See story here

With The Help Of Lil Baby, Atlanta Restaurateurs Create A Memorable Birthday For George Floyd’s Daughter [PHOTOS]
8 photos
Teen That recorded George Floyd Murder Gets Pulitzer Prize Special Citation

Videos
Latest
Black-Owned Luxury Shoe Brand Keeyahri Debuts the Sarah…
 10 hours ago
06.14.21
Mommy And Me: Nicki Minaj And ‘Papa Bear’…
 1 day ago
06.14.21
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Goes Blonde Again And We’re Loving…
 1 day ago
06.14.21
Nicki Minaj’s Ex Got Another Woman Pregnant Along…
 1 day ago
06.14.21
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Officially Our Summer Body…
 2 days ago
06.14.21
Telfar Taps ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ To…
 2 days ago
06.14.21
Outside All Summer: Dr. Dre Is Officially A…
 3 days ago
06.14.21
5 Beauty/Fashion Podcasts You Should Tune Into
 3 days ago
06.11.21
The Greatest: Wheaties Honors Muhammad Ali Via Limited-Edition…
 4 days ago
06.11.21
SZA Announced As The Next Artist For American…
 4 days ago
06.11.21
Shock G Cause Of Death Revealed
 4 days ago
06.11.21
Length Check: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off Her Growth…
 4 days ago
06.11.21
Who You Got: Fans React To Next Verzuz…
 4 days ago
06.11.21
K. Michelle Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With Her…
 4 days ago
06.10.21
Photos
Close