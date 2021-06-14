Teen That recorded George Floyd Murder Gets Pulitzer Prize Special Citation

Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the video showing the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, was awarded a 2021 Pulitzer Prize Special Citation. According to the Pulitzer Prize Board, Frazier won the citation “for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”
The award comes with a monetary prize of $15,000, according to Edward Kliment, a spokesperson for the Columbia University Pulitzer Prize organization. Previous special citations have been awarded to Ida B. Wells, Aretha Franklin and Duke Ellington.
See story here